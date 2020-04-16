New Soldiers motorcycle riding certifications postponed, those requiring recertification receive extension

Photo By G. Anthonie Riis | The Fort Knox Safety Office has extended time periods when Soldiers with an initial...... read more read more Photo By G. Anthonie Riis | The Fort Knox Safety Office has extended time periods when Soldiers with an initial safety certification are required to take follow-on safety training requirements. Soldiers without the initial safety course requirement must wait to ride motorcycles until riders with extensions on their existing cards complete their required secondary training. see less | View Image Page

The Fort Knox Safety Office has granted an extension to Soldiers requiring motorcycle safety recertification, while postponing certification for those wishing to take the initial course.



Normally, any Soldier who passed the basic riders course (BRC level 1) would have up to one year to take the experienced riders course (BRC level 2), according to Army regulations.



“Due to all that’s happening with COVID-19, we’ve given an extension for BRC level 1 riders to continue riding until the BRC level 2 training starts up again,” said Fort Knox Safety Specialist Brian Wood. “Per Army guidance [AR 385-10], any Soldier who has not attended the basic riding course must wait until the course becomes available.



“Without having the basic course, they cannot operate a motorcycle on or off the installation.”



Wood said the refresher courses requirement would also be extended until further notice.



“Every five years after Soldiers take BRC level 2, they must take it again as a refresher course,” Wood said. “If they have a sports bike, they can take either BRC level 2 or the Military Sports Bike Course. Either one would renew the requirement and keep them current with Army regulations.”



No motorcycle safety training is scheduled for now, Wood said, but riders on extensions would be priority one once courses are available again, and it’s the Soldiers’ responsibility to get signed up once that happens.



“It is important for them to reach out to their unit motorcycle mentors,” said Wood. “They will better know when the courses start up again, and they’ll pass that down to the lower levels.”



Wood also reminded riders to recall lessons they’ve learned from courses and previous seasons of riding.



“This is motorcycle season, and you should be out riding safely,” Wood said. “Don’t be lulled into thinking that because there are fewer cars out you can forget what you learned in your rider classes.



“You can’t let your guard down; you still have to be the defensive rider you were taught to be.”