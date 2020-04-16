Task Force 46 receives call of duty for COVID-19 response

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.—What does it take to get an Army National Guard 2-star command from standard operations to an activated, fully-operational headquarters, supporting and responding to the Nation’s needs during one of its most dire crises in recent memory?



“It takes teamwork, dedication, and training,” said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. William Wilson of Task Force Center. “It takes patience.”



On March 23, 2020, the 46th Military Police Command was activated to become Task Force Center, a hub of distribution of Department of Defense assets. This mission is in support three Federal Emergency Management Agency regions, encompassing 15 states in the central United States. TF Center achieved initial operating capacity within 24 hours and achieved full operational capacity within 48 hours of activation, a rare feat.



“Deploying is a complex task with a lot of moving parts,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Stone, commanding General of TF Center. “The officers and Soldiers of the unit effectively compressed seven days of work in less than 24 hours.”



Normally, even in the case of a no-notice overseas mobilization, the entirety of the unit is given 96 hours to respond and report to duty. The citizen Soldiers of Task Force Center, all of whom live, work and study across Michigan, responded to the call to service in unprecedented time.



“The COVID-19 situation is historic; I don’t think we’re going to know as a country just how significant it is in American history until it’s over,” said Stone. “This is the greatest crisis our nation has faced internally in decades, if not a century.”



TF Center operates at the direction of U.S. Army North, which is coordinating DoD’s nationwide support to civil authorities. This is the first time in U.S. history that all 10 FEMA regions have needed support at once.



“It’s everywhere; it’s an enemy you can’t see,” said Wilson.



In order to sustain the response in a concerted and active way, the unit’s first priority is the health and safety of the citizen Soldiers called to duty.



“It’s a barrier we can plan for, and take measures to overcome,” Wilson said.



It’s a barrier the Task Force Center and all Americans at home must overcome to play their role in fighting and killing the virus.

