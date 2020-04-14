COVID 19 - NCNG Saving Lives One Mask at a Time

Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | Spc. Emilee Rollins, parachute rigger assigned to the NCNG, 403rd Quartermaster Rigger...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | Spc. Emilee Rollins, parachute rigger assigned to the NCNG, 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team, 60th Troop Command, based at Simmons Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, is supporting fellow Guardsmen by manufacturing protective masks for all NC Army and Air Guard members on NC COVID-19 response duty, April 14, 2020. The NCNG deploys critical capabilities in direct support to NC Department of Health and Human Services and civilian authorities in order to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, protect infrastructure, and preserve governance. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Hannah Tarkelly, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released). see less | View Image Page

During a time of uncertainty, while North Carolina’s resiliency is being tested, there are ten Soldiers in particular who answered the call to help protect their fellow warriors.



In a mission to save lives, NC Guardsmen assigned to the 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team found a unique way to continue a legacy of selfless service and keep fellow NC National Guard Soldiers and Airmen in the fight.



Parachute riggers of the 403rd QM Rigger Support Team transferred their distinctive set of skills and capabilities into manufacturing protective face masks at their headquarters, on Fort Bragg, for all Soldiers and Airmen on NC COVID-19 duty.



“We are a ten man team... so when each one of these Soldiers received the call they understood that all hands were on deck,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Viviana Paredes, the commander of the 403rd QM Rigger Support Team.



How many people really know what parachute riggers do and their military importance?



“A parachute rigger, 92 Romeo, is the paratroopers last line of defense,” Paredes said. “It is that Soldier that ensures the parachute… is serviceable, is packed properly, is maintained adequately, and is within the perimeter of Army regulations.”



COVID-19 has threatened the safety of service members and their communities due to the increasingly infectious conditions. Therefore, it was time to take action and help make a difference by putting down their parachutes and picking up mask making materials.



“We have a unique capability of utilizing sewing machines and repairing parachutes which was easily transferable in the production of face masks for our Guardsmen,” Paredes said.



These Citizen-Soldiers sprung into action and broke themselves into two, five man teams to maintain social distance protocols and avoid cross contamination. The masks were produced in an assembly line in which each Soldier was tasked with a specific job to increase productivity and make this life saving equipment in a timely manner.



“We are proud here at the NC National Guard and of course at the 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team to be an active participant in this mission and to be able to protect the protectors,” Paredes said.



The riggers have handcrafted reliable face masks with a double layer of cotton polypropylene material.



“The mask is light; however, the double layer definitely provides protection from contaminants that we might be carrying as asymptomatic people,” Paredes said.



At the end of the day a non-commissioned officer performs a quality control and assurance check to ensure the mask is suitable for use. After the masks are properly examined they are packaged and ready for distribution through the State Safety Office. The 403rd QM Rigger Support Team planned to make and send out approximately 5,000 masks.



“My riggers feel validated, they feel like their skills are being put to use,” Paredes said. “They feel very proud to start seeing the service members of the NCNG wearing their masks.”



With the thread of a needle and the heart of a rigger, every mask made is another Guardsmen better protected in an unknowingly infected environment.



“If they’re (guardsmen) not protected... then how can they serve their community and how can they help those around them that are also in harm's way?” said Staff Sgt. Betuel Monje, parachute rigger assigned to the NCNG, 403rd QM Rigger Support Team.



The 403rd QM Rigger Support Team have left their homes and placed their own health and safety on the line to help protect fellow heroes and enable the NCNG fighting force to proceed with their mission.



“This goes to the core of what Citizen-Soldiers do,” said Paredes. “Every single Soldier that is on COVID duty probably has another job… and has left their family in order to support the mission of the NCNG. That's what we do everyday.”