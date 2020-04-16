LANSING, Mich. – Members of the 110th Civil Engineering Squadron, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, were requested through the City of Lansing Office of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center to assist Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with the construction of a large medical screening tent on April 15 as part of the state’s response to COVID-19.



The Airmen established an “Alaskan” shelter tent to replace smaller shelters that have been used at Sparrow Hospital until now. The site will be used to screen walk-in patients and ambulance patients before entering the hospital.



The shelters are temperature-controlled, with negative air pressure. This controlled environment allows for enhanced safety for both patients and caregivers as patients are assessed for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the Emergency Department.



“The Michigan National Guard is able to support state and local agencies with numerous professional capabilities when called upon,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are proud to assist our neighbors during this statewide response to COVID-19.”



Since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the call-up of the Michigan National Guard on March 18, Guard members continue to support the response to COVID-19 as requests for assistance are received from local communities and state agencies. Areas of assistance include logistics aid for medical equipment, medical screening operations, planning augmentation, and support for construction of alternate care facilities. The Michigan National Guard has an additional 6,600 members ready to assist at the request of Michigan’s communities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2020 Date Posted: 04.16.2020 14:06 Story ID: 367572 Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Air National Guard assists Lansing hospital during COVID-19 response, by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.