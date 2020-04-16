The 48th Maintenance Group is ensuring combat readiness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by sanitizing the cockpit of every aircraft after each flight.



“It’s a good measure to help prevent spreading the disease to our aircrew,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Solis-Reyes, 494th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief. “We don’t want to bring anything back to the squadron, so we make sure to properly dispose of any of the items we use.”



The task requires everything inside the cockpit to be sanitized, to include any tool, button or switch the aircrew may have come in contact with during their flight.



“Basically everything a pilot would touch, we’re wiping down and cleaning,” said Senior Airman Daniel Smalls, 492nd AMU crew chief.



Crew chiefs are required to take safety precautions to help protect themselves and others.



Personal protective equipment for cleaning includes wearing gloves, goggles and foot protection while using a sanitizing solution spray and cloth. Afterwards, each item is properly disposed of before the Airman returns to the squadron.



“We’re taking all the preventative measures we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Senior Airman Evan Boulais, 493rd AMU crew chief. “We are trying to keep everything as clean as possible while maintaining our readiness.”



For more information and updates on the 48th Fighter Wing and COVID-19, please use the resource below.



RAF Lakenheath COVID-19: https://www.lakenheath.af.mil/Home/COVID-19/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2020 Date Posted: 04.16.2020 13:31 Story ID: 367567 Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sanitizing after sorties, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.