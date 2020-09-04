New Army AL&T Targets Talent Management

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 09, 2020)—Talent management—getting the right person in the right place at the right time—is the theme of the Spring 2020 issue of Army AL&T magazine, available online now at https://asc.army.mil/armyalt/Spring2020/html/index.html.
“Talent management requires both risk and creativity,” writes Dr. Bruce D. Jette, the Army acquisition executive. “This is just one of the reasons why the Army has taken a number of concrete steps in the right direction with respect to both civilian and uniformed members of the acquisition workforce.” In this issue, read about how:
By Michael Bold
The Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE) aims to combine the latest advances from the virtual and gaming industries to create complex operational environments for immersive unit training, in the latest from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s series on Army priorities, “CCDC’s ROAD MAP TO MODERNIZING THE ARMY: SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT.”
The Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is going back to basics, such as technical training and practical applications, for acquisition talent management, in “TRAIN THE WAY YOU FIGHT.”
Facing extraordinary new technology demands, the Army’s premier software maintenance organization is retraining its workforce on the skills it needs, in house, in “SOFTWARE TALENT GOES TO SCHOOL.”
The xTechSearch competition and the xTech Accelerator program enable the Army to access cutting-edge technology and foster the success of innovative small businesses as it grows its industrial base, in “MENTOR, ACCELERATE, REPEAT.”
New prototype software unifies and simplifies network management ahead of coalition exercises, in “A CLEARER NETWORK PICTURE.”
A prescription for how the Army leaders can demonstrate emotional intelligence and communicate change better during a time of creative destruction, based on the author’s doctoral research and dissertation, in “EMBRACING CREATIVE DESTRUCTION.”
An acquisition professional recounts her eye-opening four-month assignment at the Defense Innovation Unit in California’s Silicon Valley, in “ HACQING’ FOR DEFENSE.”
As always, Army AL&T needs contributions from you—the Army Acquisition Workforce. For more information on how to publish an article in Army AL&T magazine or how to submit a Faces of the Force nomination, go to https://asc.army.mil/web/publications/army-alt-submissions/ to see our writers guidelines, upcoming deadlines and themes.
Spring 2020 Army AL&T
FROM THE AAE
MODERNIZING TALENT MANAGEMENT
The Army’s effort to transition the acquisition workforce is underway
TALENT MANAGEMENT
CCDC’S ROAD MAP TO MODERNIZING THE ARMY: SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT
A new level of realism to support multidomain warfare
ASA(ALT) AT WORK: RCCTO
A profile of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office
FACES OF THE FORCE: GWENDOLYN ‘GWENDI’ MILLER
Delivering the mission
TRAIN THE WAY YOU FIGHT
PEO EIS goes back to basics to manage acquisition workforce talent
SOFTWARE GOES TO SCHOOL
The Army’s Software Engineering Center is retraining its workforce in house
FEATURE ARTICLES
FACES OF THE FORCE: CARL S. POLCYN
The importance of difficult conversations
SCRUB-A-DUB DATA
AMCOM’s data cleansing efforts enable Army readiness.
A CLEARER NETWORK PICTURE
Prototype software simplifies network management
MENTOR, ACCELERATE, REPEAT
The xTechSearch competition and Accelerator program foster the success of small businesses
ON CONTRACTING: THE NOTICE I NEVER KNEW
When is a notice not a notice?
COMMENTARY
EMBRACING CREATIVE DESTRUCTION
A prescription for Army leaders on emotional intelligence and communication
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: THE PROFESSION OF ACQUISITION
Take the “profession” in “acquisition professional” seriously
WORKFORCE
FROM THE DACM: MODERNIZING THE WORKFORCE
Modernizing the Army means modernizing acquisition
DATA SUPPORTS TRAINING
Army DACM Office uses new data to pinpoint and plan training
‘HACQ’ING FOR DEFENSE
The author’s four-month developmental assignment at DIU
FACES OF THE FORCE: COL. DAVID WARNICK
The squeaky wheel gets the acquisition career
CAREER NAVIGATOR: RIGHT RESOURCES, RIGHT TIME
A one-stop shop to aid supervisors of acquisition professionals
FACES OF THE FORCE: MAJ. EUGENE CHOI
From boss to sponge to award ceremony
ON THE MOVE
THEN AND NOW: QUIZ SHOW
And stay in touch with USAASC for the latest in AL&T news and information!
Like: www.facebook.com/usaasc
Follow: www.twitter.com/usaasc
Connect: https://www.linkedin.com/company/usaasc
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/usaasc
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/usaasc
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2020 09:37
|Story ID:
|367545
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Army AL&T Targets Talent Management, by Stefanie Pidgeon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT