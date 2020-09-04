New Army AL&T Targets Talent Management

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 09, 2020)—Talent management—getting the right person in the right place at the right time—is the theme of the Spring 2020 issue of Army AL&T magazine, available online now at https://asc.army.mil/armyalt/Spring2020/html/index.html.

“Talent management requires both risk and creativity,” writes Dr. Bruce D. Jette, the Army acquisition executive. “This is just one of the reasons why the Army has taken a number of concrete steps in the right direction with respect to both civilian and uniformed members of the acquisition workforce.” In this issue, read about how:



By Michael Bold



The Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE) aims to combine the latest advances from the virtual and gaming industries to create complex operational environments for immersive unit training, in the latest from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s series on Army priorities, “CCDC’s ROAD MAP TO MODERNIZING THE ARMY: SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT.”



The Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is going back to basics, such as technical training and practical applications, for acquisition talent management, in “TRAIN THE WAY YOU FIGHT.”



Facing extraordinary new technology demands, the Army’s premier software maintenance organization is retraining its workforce on the skills it needs, in house, in “SOFTWARE TALENT GOES TO SCHOOL.”



The xTechSearch competition and the xTech Accelerator program enable the Army to access cutting-edge technology and foster the success of innovative small businesses as it grows its industrial base, in “MENTOR, ACCELERATE, REPEAT.”



New prototype software unifies and simplifies network management ahead of coalition exercises, in “A CLEARER NETWORK PICTURE.”



A prescription for how the Army leaders can demonstrate emotional intelligence and communicate change better during a time of creative destruction, based on the author’s doctoral research and dissertation, in “EMBRACING CREATIVE DESTRUCTION.”



An acquisition professional recounts her eye-opening four-month assignment at the Defense Innovation Unit in California’s Silicon Valley, in “ HACQING’ FOR DEFENSE.”



As always, Army AL&T needs contributions from you—the Army Acquisition Workforce. For more information on how to publish an article in Army AL&T magazine or how to submit a Faces of the Force nomination, go to https://asc.army.mil/web/publications/army-alt-submissions/ to see our writers guidelines, upcoming deadlines and themes.



Spring 2020 Army AL&T

FROM THE AAE



MODERNIZING TALENT MANAGEMENT

The Army’s effort to transition the acquisition workforce is underway



TALENT MANAGEMENT



CCDC’S ROAD MAP TO MODERNIZING THE ARMY: SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT

A new level of realism to support multidomain warfare



ASA(ALT) AT WORK: RCCTO

A profile of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office



FACES OF THE FORCE: GWENDOLYN ‘GWENDI’ MILLER

Delivering the mission



TRAIN THE WAY YOU FIGHT

PEO EIS goes back to basics to manage acquisition workforce talent



SOFTWARE GOES TO SCHOOL

The Army’s Software Engineering Center is retraining its workforce in house



FEATURE ARTICLES



FACES OF THE FORCE: CARL S. POLCYN

The importance of difficult conversations



SCRUB-A-DUB DATA

AMCOM’s data cleansing efforts enable Army readiness.



A CLEARER NETWORK PICTURE

Prototype software simplifies network management



MENTOR, ACCELERATE, REPEAT

The xTechSearch competition and Accelerator program foster the success of small businesses



ON CONTRACTING: THE NOTICE I NEVER KNEW

When is a notice not a notice?



COMMENTARY



EMBRACING CREATIVE DESTRUCTION

A prescription for Army leaders on emotional intelligence and communication



BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: THE PROFESSION OF ACQUISITION

Take the “profession” in “acquisition professional” seriously



WORKFORCE



FROM THE DACM: MODERNIZING THE WORKFORCE

Modernizing the Army means modernizing acquisition



DATA SUPPORTS TRAINING

Army DACM Office uses new data to pinpoint and plan training



‘HACQ’ING FOR DEFENSE

The author’s four-month developmental assignment at DIU



FACES OF THE FORCE: COL. DAVID WARNICK

The squeaky wheel gets the acquisition career



CAREER NAVIGATOR: RIGHT RESOURCES, RIGHT TIME

A one-stop shop to aid supervisors of acquisition professionals



FACES OF THE FORCE: MAJ. EUGENE CHOI

From boss to sponge to award ceremony



ON THE MOVE



THEN AND NOW: QUIZ SHOW







