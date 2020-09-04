Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Army AL&T Targets Talent Management

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2020

    Story by Stefanie Pidgeon 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 09, 2020)—Talent management—getting the right person in the right place at the right time—is the theme of the Spring 2020 issue of Army AL&T magazine, available online now at https://asc.army.mil/armyalt/Spring2020/html/index.html.
    “Talent management requires both risk and creativity,” writes Dr. Bruce D. Jette, the Army acquisition executive. “This is just one of the reasons why the Army has taken a number of concrete steps in the right direction with respect to both civilian and uniformed members of the acquisition workforce.” In this issue, read about how:

    By Michael Bold

    The Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE) aims to combine the latest advances from the virtual and gaming industries to create complex operational environments for immersive unit training, in the latest from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s series on Army priorities, “CCDC’s ROAD MAP TO MODERNIZING THE ARMY: SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT.”

    The Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is going back to basics, such as technical training and practical applications, for acquisition talent management, in “TRAIN THE WAY YOU FIGHT.”

    Facing extraordinary new technology demands, the Army’s premier software maintenance organization is retraining its workforce on the skills it needs, in house, in “SOFTWARE TALENT GOES TO SCHOOL.”

    The xTechSearch competition and the xTech Accelerator program enable the Army to access cutting-edge technology and foster the success of innovative small businesses as it grows its industrial base, in “MENTOR, ACCELERATE, REPEAT.”

    New prototype software unifies and simplifies network management ahead of coalition exercises, in “A CLEARER NETWORK PICTURE.”

    A prescription for how the Army leaders can demonstrate emotional intelligence and communicate change better during a time of creative destruction, based on the author’s doctoral research and dissertation, in “EMBRACING CREATIVE DESTRUCTION.”

    An acquisition professional recounts her eye-opening four-month assignment at the Defense Innovation Unit in California’s Silicon Valley, in “ HACQING’ FOR DEFENSE.”

    As always, Army AL&T needs contributions from you—the Army Acquisition Workforce. For more information on how to publish an article in Army AL&T magazine or how to submit a Faces of the Force nomination, go to https://asc.army.mil/web/publications/army-alt-submissions/ to see our writers guidelines, upcoming deadlines and themes.

    Spring 2020 Army AL&T
    FROM THE AAE

    MODERNIZING TALENT MANAGEMENT
    The Army’s effort to transition the acquisition workforce is underway

    TALENT MANAGEMENT

    CCDC’S ROAD MAP TO MODERNIZING THE ARMY: SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT
    A new level of realism to support multidomain warfare

    ASA(ALT) AT WORK: RCCTO
    A profile of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office

    FACES OF THE FORCE: GWENDOLYN ‘GWENDI’ MILLER
    Delivering the mission

    TRAIN THE WAY YOU FIGHT
    PEO EIS goes back to basics to manage acquisition workforce talent

    SOFTWARE GOES TO SCHOOL
    The Army’s Software Engineering Center is retraining its workforce in house

    FEATURE ARTICLES

    FACES OF THE FORCE: CARL S. POLCYN
    The importance of difficult conversations

    SCRUB-A-DUB DATA
    AMCOM’s data cleansing efforts enable Army readiness.

    A CLEARER NETWORK PICTURE
    Prototype software simplifies network management

    MENTOR, ACCELERATE, REPEAT
    The xTechSearch competition and Accelerator program foster the success of small businesses

    ON CONTRACTING: THE NOTICE I NEVER KNEW
    When is a notice not a notice?

    COMMENTARY

    EMBRACING CREATIVE DESTRUCTION
    A prescription for Army leaders on emotional intelligence and communication

    BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: THE PROFESSION OF ACQUISITION
    Take the “profession” in “acquisition professional” seriously

    WORKFORCE

    FROM THE DACM: MODERNIZING THE WORKFORCE
    Modernizing the Army means modernizing acquisition

    DATA SUPPORTS TRAINING
    Army DACM Office uses new data to pinpoint and plan training

    ‘HACQ’ING FOR DEFENSE
    The author’s four-month developmental assignment at DIU

    FACES OF THE FORCE: COL. DAVID WARNICK
    The squeaky wheel gets the acquisition career

    CAREER NAVIGATOR: RIGHT RESOURCES, RIGHT TIME
    A one-stop shop to aid supervisors of acquisition professionals

    FACES OF THE FORCE: MAJ. EUGENE CHOI
    From boss to sponge to award ceremony

    ON THE MOVE

    THEN AND NOW: QUIZ SHOW



