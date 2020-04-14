Postal services remain vigilant during COVID-19

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, there is a career field that continues to get their job done, contributes to the mission, has not taken a day off, and spreads joy while doing so.

Although big changes have occurred in the workplace due to COVID-19, members of the 52nd Force Support Squadron post office continue working to make sure each member of Spangdahlem Air Base receives their mail and packages.

“I can now see how my job plays a big role in the scheme of the Air Force more than I could before COVID-19,” said Senior Airman Alyssa Navarro, 52nd FSS military postal clerk. “Stores and companies have closed leaving customers to rely on us to get them their necessities that cannot be found here at Spangdahlem, whether it be personal or official.”

Due to this, it is important for postal services to be up and running. The post office implemented numerous changes in their workplace to keep their customers and workers safe during this time.

“Our number one thing is to keep our hands and all surfaces we touch clean on a constant basis as well as adhering to physical distancing guidelines,” said Senior Airman Alejandro Lamas, 52nd FSS military postal clerk. “We wear masks, gloves, and we have limited the amount of people allowed in our lobby. We have also broken down into two shifts to limit the amount of workers in an area at one time.”

Spangdahlem AB benefits from postal workers being at work and staying healthy. The members of the post office have a few recommended tips to help people stay safe and healthy when visiting.

“Considering COVID-19 can live on mail and packages, we recommend only ordering essential items,” said Navarro. “This will hopefully help reduce the spread of the virus.”

The postal workers also recommend staying indoors whenever possible and being patient when visiting the post office. COVID-19 has changed how a lot of offices operate and the post office is no different.

“It is difficult for us to work as fast as we normally could due to minimal manning,” said Sandra Blum-Moulai, 52nd FSS postal clerk. “We ask for our customers to be patient with us and understand the situation is difficult for all.”

The post office will continue to remain open and help support the mission at Spangdahlem AB by providing members with personal and official mail, and uplifting spirits during these trying times.

“People need their mail. If people are unable to send and receive mail, there would be chaos,” said Lamas. “We are essential workers and will be here to support Spangdahlem AB.”

