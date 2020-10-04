COVID-19 anxiety? 86th MDOS offers cognitive tools

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- As the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic sets in, teleworking, homeschooling and self-isolation present numerous new obstacles. Therefore, it's crucial to identify when stress becomes too much and begins to hurl itself into the realm of anxiety or depression.



As an added means to cope with pandemic-induced stressors, the 86th Medical Operations Squadron (MDOS) primary care behavioral health (PCBH) is here to help put Kaiserslautern Military Community members’ minds at peace.



Akin to seeing a physician when physical pain or discomfort needs attention, the PCBH team works with patients on revamping their internal thought process, which helps mitigate irrational thinking which if often a trigger to anxiety and depression.



“Unmanaged stress can impact our body and our general wellbeing,” said Stephanie Evans, Ph.D., 86th MDOS PCBH provider. “Stressors are unavoidable and they are a part of life. It comes down to how we manage these stressors. The more that we see these stressors, or manage them in a healthy adaptable way, the more empowered we feel. That really helps our sense of resilience and our wellness.”



During a PCBH session, individuals learn to build adaptive resilience against negative effects accompanying their stress, similar to an athlete building strength when training for a sport.



“(COVID-19) is a new stressor and it's taken a lot from our stress resources,” Evans said. “Before, people had a balance or a formula of how they managed (their stressors). Now (our routines) have to adapt or change in a lot of different ways. If you desire external help to brainstorm what strategies are beneficial and what ways to start incorporating them into your routine, that’s exactly what PCBH is here for.”



Evans, a clinical psychologist by trade, utilizes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to realign thinking patterns and identify “thinking errors,” also known as cognitive distortions, in order to cope with daily stressors or any fear surrounding COVID-19.



“Most of the time we assume our thoughts to be true, so we don’t question them,” she said. “A lot of times this occurs almost automatically for us. The ultimate goal is to bring awareness that (these thinking errors are) occurring.”



The truth is, everyone has cognitive distortions; some people have it more than most, and more often, everyone’s patterns are unique.



Additionally, CBT has mountains of research verifying its effectiveness to overcome mental health issues.



“Everything I do is either cognitive or behavioral intervention,” Evans explained. “We’re here to serve and better support primary care managers.”



Some other areas the PCBH team provides brief interventions for are: anger, sleep, weight loss, chronic pain and erectile dysfunction.



Unlike full-form psychotherapy which is primarily used at the 86th Medical Group (MDG) mental health clinic, the PCBH team’s instruction revolves around CBT.



In place of in-person consultations during health protection condition Charlie, the PCBH team administers appointments via telephone.



“I think everyone deserves to live the best life possible,” Evans said. “Our purpose is to help figure out those strategies and figure out how to implement them in your life. We’re here to help you.”



No referral is needed to book an appointment and services are available to all Airmen, dependents and retirees enrolled at the 86th MDG. To schedule an appointment call Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at DSN 479-2273 or commercial 049-6371-46-2273.

