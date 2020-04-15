Reserve Aeromedical Evacuation Medics Called to the Fight Against COVID-19

Approximately 100 Air Force Reserve aeromedical evacuation specialists from across the country have been called up to help care for Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Citizen Airmen will participate in the COVID-19 aeromedical evacuation hub that has been established at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and will fly aeromedical evacuation, transportation isolation system and critical care missions in the nation or worldwide as needed.



These newly mobilized Reservists are part of the more than 500 Air Force Reserve members now mobilized around the U.S. in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.



“Approximately 60% of America’s capability to provide global patient movement resides in the Air Force Reserve,” said Col. Beth Ann Spoon, AFRC chief of aeromedical evacuation. “Our flight nurses, technicians, critical care providers and support personnel are highly trained to take care of patients at altitude. They are consistently called upon to use this expertise for every disaster or major event that affects the United States.”



The request for support came from United States Transportation Command with Reserve Citizen Airmen in aeromedical evacuation squadrons around the nation now mobilized as the Department of Defense continues to fight the Corona virus outbreak in the United States.



“Our Reserve Citizen Airmen are truly taking care of Americans,” said Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, AFRC commander and chief of the Air Force Reserve. “Our level of effort is in support of what our nation needs. We remain ready to respond wherever our Reserve Airmen are needed most.”



The primary mission for these AE Reservists is to provide lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to contingencies and humanitarian emergencies. These are specialized medical teams, consisting of flight nurses, aeromedical evacuation technicians, physicians and support personnel. These teams can operate on a number of U.S. Air Force aircraft including the C-130H/J, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135R, KC-10 Extender and the C-5 Galaxy.



“Our aeromedical and critical care teams are trained and ready to answer the call,” said Col. (Dr.)Teresa Bisnett, AFRC’s surgeon general. “These specialized teams can transport and provide medical and critical care at any location globally.”



The call for aeromedical support came about a week and a half after the Air Force Reserve mobilized more than 120 ground medical personnel across the nation to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to help with the fight against COVID-19 in New York City.



As COVID-19 response requirements for more medical personnel, aeromedical evacuation capabilities, logistics experts and other specialties grow, the Air Force Reserve was granted the authority to activate the inactive Reserve, as needed, by the President’s March 27 Executive Order.



Airmen willing to volunteer for mobilization should contact their squadron commander, unit deployment manager, Readiness Integration Office Detachment, Functional Area Manager and if medical, email: HQAFRC.SG.AFRCPHEOs@us.af.mil, or Aeromedical Evacuation, email: afrc.hqa3tm@us.af.mil, to self-identify their availability. In the body of the e-mail please provide your name, rank, AFSC, assigned/attached unit, civilian email, address, phone number and if you are currently involved in COVID-19 response in your civilian job.



For additional questions and answers regarding mobilization of the Select Reserve and the IRR, visit the Q&A section at www.afrc.af.mil/covid-19.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2020 Date Posted: 04.15.2020