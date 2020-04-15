Teachers parade through Fort Knox neighborhoods on Purple Up Day to encourage military students

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Theresa Wilson, principal of Scott Intermediate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, holds...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Theresa Wilson, principal of Scott Intermediate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, holds up a sign in support of student appreciation during a Purple Up Day parade April 15, 2020. Military students and parents lined some of the streets, thanking teachers and staff for continuing to teach while under COVID-19 restrictions. see less | View Image Page

A parade of vehicles wound its way through 12 neighborhoods at Fort Knox April 15 — some vehicles covered with decorative signs and purple balloons, and each filled with enthusiastic, waving school officials.



Fort Knox Schools hosted the event to encourage homebound students and let them know they are missed in the classrooms. What better time than Purple Up Day?



“We wanted to show our students that we were celebrating them as military children, and then spread some fun and boost morale around the community,” said Theresa Wilson, principal at Scott Intermediate School and coordinator for the event. “It worked as a morale booster for the teachers as well because they are really missing their children.”



About 45 faculty and staff members from Scott Intermediate and Fort Knox Middle High School participated in the first of three parades, driving with military police escort through every neighborhood represented by their students. The other two parades involved staff and faculty from Van Voorhis and Kingsolver elementary schools.



The intermediate and high school entourage was greeted at times by students and parents waving or holding signs to return thanks to the teachers for their efforts in continuing to teach students amid the COVID-19 restrictions.



“Just to see the joy on the families’ faces: that’s what made my teachers’ day,” said Wilson.



As teachers’ cars passed along the South Dietz community, Elizabeth Ocegueda and her daughter waved at teachers and held up signs of support.



“This means a lot because even though we can see them in the Google classroom each day, this is almost face-to-face. The Google classroom is not equivalent to seeing them in person,” said Ocegueda. “We want our kids to be reassured that even though these times are difficult, their teachers are here no matter what — just like their parents are.”



Becky Welch and her daughter Maggie stood outside their home in the historic district and waved as Becky recorded the parade for what Maggie laughingly called her vlog. Some motorists hollered knowingly at them bringing even bigger smiles to the ladies’ faces.



For Maggie, a senior, the time away from this school year has been particularly challenging. Becky said they must exercise greater caution during the viral threat because Maggie has Type 1 diabetes.



“Dad still goes to work now while Mom and I stay here,” said Maggie. “I can’t go to work and do the things I used to do.”



Becky said they have devoted much of their homebound time to giving each other manicures and pedicures, playing games and cooking, though Maggie has missed her teachers and friends.



“We love Fort Knox and how they all embrace our military kids. The support has been unreal,” said Becky. “And this parade has meant to world.”



Parents also miss having their kids back in the brick and mortar classrooms, said Wilson: “We saw a sign today that read, ‘Take them back.’ That brought a chuckle to my staff.”



Wilson said she has been extremely impressed with how the parents have stepped in to assist in their children’s education during this time.



“This event was in a way a thank you to parents also for having to work through the process with us,” Wilson said. “Parents have definitely become our partners in all this.”