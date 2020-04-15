Great Lakes Community Gives Back with ASBP

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 15, 2020) – The Naval Station Great Lakes community came together with the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) for a blood drive at the Forrestal Village Chapel April 13 and 15, 2020.

The organization hosted two blood drives, collecting roughly 50 units of blood over the two-day drive.

“Blood drives are crucial in and of themselves,” said Lt. Stephen Thompson, Naval Station Great Lakes Command Chaplain. “But when we talk military mission, they become even more crucial to accomplishing the mission to take care of our military members and our vets.”

The ASBP is the official provider of blood and blood products to the U.S. armed forces. They provide 50% of blood products to the military both at home and abroad. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, many of the regular blood drives have been cancelled or extremely limited, said Thompson.

“Everything collected in Great Lakes is shipped DOD-wide and to Military Medical Treatment facilities,” said Jeffery D. Diffy, Public Affairs Specialist with the Armed Services Blood Program. “The drives taking place at the Forrestal Village Chapel are in place during the temporary pause on blood drives on base in Great Lakes. These drives normally take place at Recruit Training Command and Naval Station/TSC Great Lakes. Due to extraordinary safety measures being implemented now, an alternate site was identified that all can donate blood at.”



Proper precautions are being taken to avoid overcrowding the building and ensuring proper distancing. All donors and staff are required to wear a mask while in the facility and no walk-in’s are being accepted. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.



“We also understand that though our program might serve a different community than others, we do work together with our civilian counterparts in times of need,” said Col. Audra L. Taylor, ASBP Division Chief in a statement. “Our goal as a lifesaving industry is to always provide a safe and ample supply of blood products.”



While these two drives are complete, Thompson states that more are in the works in the next few weeks. Naval Station Great Lakes has partnered with the ASBP to provide the needed space to collect donations for the foreseeable future.



“There’s a need,” said Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims, assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes. “In this time where there’s no access to [RTC] and the normal population that they pull from, why not donate myself? If you’re eligible, come down and get screened. I highly encourage you to come down and donate. It’s relatively pain free, it’s for a good cause, and you can help save lives.”

To schedule an appointment, go to https://www.militarydonor.com for zip code 60088. For more information about the Armed Services Blood Program, visit https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil or follow @militaryblood on Facebook and Twitter and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.

