Corps Approves Permit for Lordstown Battery Plant

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s Regulatory Division approved and issued a permit under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) to General Motors, on behalf of GigaPower LLC, for the construction of a 3-million square-foot battery cell plant in the village of Lordstown, Ohio, April 14.



The plant would mass-produce battery cells for next-generation electric vehicles on approximately 177 acres of property.



Section 404 of the CWA establishes a program to regulate the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States, including wetlands. The Department of the Army Regulatory Program is responsible for administering Section 404 of the CWA to protect the Nation’s aquatic resources.



“The permit authorizes the placement of fill material into approximately 66 acres of wetland and 81 linear feet of stream for construction of the plant and attendant features,” said Scott Hans, chief, regulatory division, Pittsburgh District. “Wetland fills will be mitigated by reestablishing 130.2 acres of wetland and rehabilitating 4.1 acres of wetland at the Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area.”



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources, infrastructure and environment.



The district’s additional missions include water supply, emergency response, and regulation of the Clean Water Act. The Corps often partners with local communities to improve water supply, sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure. During disasters, the district manages the nation’s emergency power contract which provides temporary power to downed critical infrastructure. District personnel deploy overseas to help build, manage and administer water resource infrastructure projects.



