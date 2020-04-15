IRGCN Vessels Conduct Unsafe, Unprofessional Interaction with U.S. Naval Forces in Arabian Gulf

Courtesy Photo | NORTH ARABIAN GULF (April 15, 2020) Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NORTH ARABIAN GULF (April 15, 2020) Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels conducted unsafe and unprofessional actions against U.S. Military ships by crossing the ships’ bows and sterns at close range while operating in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf. The guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) is conducting joint interoperability operations in support of maritime security in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

On April 15, eleven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels repeatedly conducted dangerous and harassing approaches of the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Firebolt (PC 10), USS Sirocco (PC 6), USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) and USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) while the U.S. vessels were conducting joint integration operations with U.S. Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf.



The IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple crossings of the Puller with a 50 yard closest point of approach (CPA) and within 10 yards of Maui's bow.



The U.S. crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five

short blasts from the ships' horns and long range acoustic noise maker

devices, but received no response from the IRGCN.



After approximately one hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the

bridge-to-bridge radio queries, then maneuvered away from the U.S. ships and opened distance between them.



The IRGCN's dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of

miscalculation and collision, were not in accordance with the

internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulations for

Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) "rules of the road" or

internationally recognized maritime customs, and were not in accordance with the obligation under international law to act with due regard for the safety of other vessels in the area.



The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Army have been conducting joint interoperability operations in the North Arabian Gulf since late March.



U.S. naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a

professional manner, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense.