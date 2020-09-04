NEW ARMY AL&T TARGETS TALENT MANAGEMENT

Courtesy Photo | Talent management—getting the right person in the right place at the right time—is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Talent management—getting the right person in the right place at the right time—is the theme of the Spring 2020 issue of Army AL&T magazine. “Talent management requires both risk and creativity,” writes Dr. Bruce D. Jette, the Army acquisition executive. “This is just one of the reasons why the Army has taken a number of concrete steps in the right direction with respect to both civilian and uniformed members of the acquisition workforce.” see less | View Image Page

by Michael Bold



Talent management—getting the right person in the right place at the right time—is the theme of the Spring 2020 issue of Army AL&T magazine. “Talent management requires both risk and creativity,” writes Dr. Bruce D. Jette, the Army acquisition executive. “This is just one of the reasons why the Army has taken a number of concrete steps in the right direction with respect to both civilian and uniformed members of the acquisition workforce.” In this issue, read about how:



The Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE) aims to combine the latest advances from the virtual and gaming industries to create complex operational environments for immersive unit training, in the latest from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s series on Army priorities, “CCDC’s ROAD MAP TO MODERNIZING THE ARMY: SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT.”



The Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems is going back to basics, such as technical training and practical applications, for acquisition talent management, in “TRAIN THE WAY YOU FIGHT.”

Facing extraordinary new technology demands, the Army’s premier software maintenance organization is retraining its workforce on the skills it needs, in house, in “SOFTWARE TALENT GOES TO SCHOOL.”

The xTechSearch competition and the xTech Accelerator program enable the Army to access cutting-edge technology and foster the success of innovative small businesses as it grows its industrial base, in “MENTOR, ACCELERATE, REPEAT.”



New prototype software unifies and simplifies network management ahead of coalition exercises, in “A CLEARER NETWORK PICTURE.”

A prescription for how the Army leaders can demonstrate emotional intelligence and communicate change better during a time of creative destruction, based on the author’s doctoral research and dissertation, in “EMBRACING CREATIVE DESTRUCTION.”



An acquisition professional recounts her eye-opening four-month assignment at the Defense Innovation Unit in California’s Silicon Valley, in “ HACQING’ FOR DEFENSE.”



As always, Army AL&T needs contributions from you—the Army Acquisition Workforce. For more information on how to publish an article in Army AL&T magazine or how to submit a Faces of the Force nomination, go to https://asc.army.mil/web/publications/army-alt-submissions/ to see our writers guidelines, upcoming deadlines and themes.