    MDARNG Soldier Helps His Community - One Meal at a Time

    Photo By Sgt. Chazz Kibler | Pfc. Jerel Jones, an infantryman with the C. Co., 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry...... read more read more

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Story by Sgt. Chazz Kibler and 1st Sgt. Mitchell Miller

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has affected everyone in one way or another. With uncertain times ahead, steady employment and financial stability is not a guarantee for some. This does not mean they have to go hungry. The Maryland National Guard is supporting multiple food distribution sites in Baltimore City and County in order to facilitate sanitization measures, ensure pedestrians maintain a safe social distance and foster goodwill between the National Guard and the local community.
    “Our mission is to support our fellow Marylanders,” said Pfc. Jerel Jones, an infantryman with the C. Co. 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment in Glen Burnie, Maryland. “We are here to help the community through our food distribution efforts, and provide medical assistance as needed.”
    Jones is a step-father of three and serves the same Baltimore community he resides in.
    “COVID-19 has affected me personally because it brings this level of uncertainty,” said Jones. “As a father, that scares me.”
    As a National Guardsman, Jones is no stranger to serving during a state of emergency. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones served during the civil disturbance in Baltimore in 2015.
    “The Baltimore riot mission differs from the COVID-19 mission because we knew that things would settle down eventually,” said Jones. “However, with the COVID-19 mission, you know the evil of this illness, but you cannot see it. That in itself is kind of scary.”
    However scary this mission may be for Jones, he added that it’s his favorite out of all of those he has served in, ensuring people in the community are adequately fed. Jones is an example of a citizen Soldier – neighbors helping neighbors get through this difficult time.

