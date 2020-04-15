Courtesy Photo | New deputy public affairs officer shares NUWC Division Newport’s mission In 2012,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New deputy public affairs officer shares NUWC Division Newport’s mission In 2012, Carly Diette (center) and engineers in her division celebrate their return to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after six months of deployment aboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Diette was hired as the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport deputy public affairs officer in December 2019. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s new deputy public affairs officer, Caroline “Carly” Diette, is eager to communicate the command’s message of providing superior undersea warfare capabilities to the Navy fleet with the rest of the world.



Hired in December 2019, Diette’s background and experience in the Navy makes her a perfect fit for the position.



“Of all the roles I’ve had in my career, I’m proudest of my years serving as a surface warfare officer in the Navy. Reflecting on my experience, I recognized the importance of being a part of a company or institution that stands behind its mission,” Diette said. “It is for that reason I was thrilled to learn about this opportunity at NUWC Division Newport — one where I could work in support of the Navy’s mission, but also share the word about Division Newport’s fascinating employees and their incredible stories."



A native of Sanibel Island, Florida, who now resides in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, Diette began her naval career in 2004 by earning a Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. At Vanderbilt, she supplemented her regular studies with advanced math and naval science courses, and spent her summers aboard U.S. Navy destroyers, learning about their navigation and studying their engineering systems.



After graduating magna cum laude from Vanderbilt in 2008, Diette was commissioned as an officer in the Navy and was stationed on USS Sampson (DDG 102) based out of San Diego, where she led the shipboard communications division. On her ensuing tour of duty, she was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, aboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), serving as damage control assistant in the ship’s engineering department.



As a surface warfare officer, Diette led navigation of the ship and managed divisions of more than 20 servicemen and women, earning awards and commendations throughout her military career. As part of her training, Diette overcame fire, flood and gas chambers. In one training exercise she was blindfolded and submerged underwater in a helicopter. Diette also became a qualified chief engineer on Chung-Hoon.



“I was able to do so many exciting things in the Navy and it’s taken me all over the world —Australia, Japan, Tahiti, Samoa, the Middle East, Guam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, you name it,” Diette said.



Some of her fondest memories of her travels include snorkeling in Palau and seeing “a clam as big as a car” and jumping off the destroyer to swim above the Marianas Trench.



Following those assignments, she earned the rank of lieutenant and took on a role at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego as the regional director of the Navy’s Wounded Warrior Safe Harbor program. In this role, she facilitated the recovery, rehabilitation and transition to civilian life or continued service of more than 300 military members.



Following a couple years in the civilian world at a boutique public relations firm, Diette’s passion for the Wounded Warrior program brought her back to the Navy in 2017, when she served as the public affairs analyst and marketing lead for the 2017 Warrior Games in Chicago. She managed, planned, and executed the event’s advertising campaigns and strategic marketing efforts to ensure the widest awareness of the games throughout the Department of Defense and the country. During this role, she simultaneously earned her master’s degree in strategic communications from George Washington University.



“I love the Navy — it was one of the best and most challenging experiences of my life and I want to continue serving any way I can,” Diette said. “Serving on destroyers at the tip of the spear in the Middle East, caring for wounded warriors and making sure they were taken care of in their transition to civilian life or continued service — these were incredibly fulfilling in their own ways. Here at Division Newport, I am fortunate to be able to continue that legacy and communicate about the importance of the Navy while highlighting the brilliant people that work here.”



As deputy public affairs officer, Diette will be assisting with public release approval and fielding media inquiries. She will also be developing story ideas, coordinating special events, conducting media training, and acting as a command spokesperson and event liaison.



“We’re here to make employees’ work lives better,” Diette said. “Part of our mission in Public Affairs is to speak to the unique and exciting aspects of working at NUWC Division Newport and to celebrate the accomplishments of our workforce, promote diversity, and educate local and national audiences about the organization and its contributions to the fleet.”



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.