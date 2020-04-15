Michigan Blue Sailor Named COMSUBPAC Sea SOY

SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 15, 2020) - A USS Michigan (SSGN 727) Blue Crew Sailor was announced as the Fiscal Year 2019 Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year via Naval message, April 1.



Machinists Mate, Nuclear Power 1st Class Britany Allette Acker, from Wardsville, Missouri, was selected for her exemplary performance throughout FY-19 and her sustained superior performance as a leader for the past five years.



Having served in the Navy for almost eight years, Acker was selected for the Enlisted Women in Submarines Program after working as a junior staff instructor at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston, South Carolina. She reported to the Michigan in February 2017.



"When given the opportunity to serve on submarines I was ecstatic and serving with my fellow submariners, past and present, is an honor I cannot put into words," said Acker. "Winning COMSUBPAC Sea Sailor of the Year is a culmination of my division and my fellow submariner's teamwork throughout the year. I am extremely honored to be representing them and USS Michigan this year, and I could not have done it without all of their support and hard work."



Acker said she had many people to thank for helping her get to this point in her career, including her mentors and leadership on the Michigan; her family and father-in-law, retired Master Chief Electronics Technician, Nuclear Power Timothy W. Acker; and her husband, Eric Acker, for his unwavering support.



"Through the good and bad, frustrations and successes, they have taught me leadership, patience, and perseverance, and what humility truly means," said Acker. "I will forever be grateful for the impact they have had on me and therefore my Sailors.



"Petty Officer Acker embodies the Spirit of the Submarine Force onboard USS Michigan (Blue); she is a selfless, motivated and professional Sailor involved at all echelons of the chain of command," said Capt. Shawn Huey, commanding officer, USS Michigan (Blue). "MMN1 displays the leadership qualities that we normally associate with a seasoned chief petty officer. She improves everything she touches and has demonstrated her versatility and boundless level of knowledge by driving her department and the ship in smoothly transitioning from the high paced demands of forward deployed operations to the arduous shipyard availability we are in now. In the world's best Navy, Petty Officer Acker is the model we expect each of our Sailors to strive to be. I could not be more proud of the work she has done and I am honored to serve with her."



Michigan and her crew are homeported in the Pacific Northwest and subordinate to Commander, Submarine Group 9.



"Congratulations to Petty Officer Acker and all the other COMSUBPAC Sailors of the Year," said Rear Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, Submarine Group 9. "We are facing historic challenges as a Navy and a Submarine Force, but it is through our Sailors, their efforts and their commitment, that we will meet these challenges. Though our SOY celebrations around the fleet may look a little different this year due to current COVID-19 mitigation efforts, it is vital that we continue to recognize and celebrate excellence whenever possible. Petty Officer Acker's accomplishments are certainly worthy of celebration. I'm proud of her and her leadership aboard USS Michigan, and look forward to seeing what the future holds for her!"



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 9, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

