Civil Affairs Team delivers medical supplies to state distribution center

Staff Sgt. Elijah Zieg (right), a team sergeant for Bravo Company, 331st Civil Affairs Team, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, and Spc. Nicholas Rampersaud (left), a medic for Bravo Company, 331st CAT, unload supplies from the back of a van in Nemencine, Lithuania, on April 14, 2020. The 331st along with the US Embassy Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) and the Defense Attaché Office (DATT), delivered medical supplies to a Lithuanian state distribution center. These medical supplies will be dispersed throughout the community.

POZNAŃ, Poland- Soldiers from Bravo Company, 331st Civil Affairs Team, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, unload supplies from the back of a van and into a warehouse in Nemencine, Lithuania, on April 14, 2020.



The 331st along with the US Embassy Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) and the Defense Attaché Office (DATT), delivered medical supplies to a Lithuanian state distribution center. These medical supplies will be dispersed throughout the community.



CAT 331 and the Lithuanian government identified a gap in their ability to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical personnel caring for COVID 19. In coordination with ODC, the 331st resourced Overseas Humanitarian Disaster Assistance and Civic Aid (OHDACA) funds to purchase PPE to assist in filling the gap.