    Civil Affairs Team delivers medical supplies to state distribution center

    NEMENCINE, LITHUANIA

    04.14.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    POZNAŃ, Poland- Soldiers from Bravo Company, 331st Civil Affairs Team, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, unload supplies from the back of a van and into a warehouse in Nemencine, Lithuania, on April 14, 2020.

    The 331st along with the US Embassy Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) and the Defense Attaché Office (DATT), delivered medical supplies to a Lithuanian state distribution center. These medical supplies will be dispersed throughout the community.

    CAT 331 and the Lithuanian government identified a gap in their ability to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical personnel caring for COVID 19. In coordination with ODC, the 331st resourced Overseas Humanitarian Disaster Assistance and Civic Aid (OHDACA) funds to purchase PPE to assist in filling the gap.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2020
    Date Posted: 04.15.2020 12:07
    Story ID: 367435
    Location: NEMENCINE, LT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Team delivers medical supplies to state distribution center, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

