ASMDA seeks applications for 2020 Space Camp scholarships

By USASMDC Public Affairs



HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Amidst the nation’s social distancing in response to COVID-19, some children will still be reaching for the stars.



The Air, Space and Missile Defense Association is offering 16 scholarships for selected children to attend a weeklong Space Camp from June 28 to July 3 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.



These scholarships are open to any military or civilian children, ages 9-11, of a parent or guardian assigned to U.S. Space and Missile Defense Command; Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense; Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space; Aviation and Missile Command; Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center; Missile and Space Intelligence Center; NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center; Missile Defense Agency; and those who are contractors working for corporate members of ASMDA.



"We are very excited about the opportunity we are offering our military and employees of the ASMDA community," said Pete Weiland, ASMDA president. "The ability to provide this wonderful experience to 16 young children who probably would not otherwise have an opportunity to attend is very rewarding."



The ASMDA scholarship includes one week at Space Camp, round-trip airfare and unaccompanied minor fee (if required), transportation to and from Huntsville International Airport to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (if required) and a Space Camp flight suit.



As the timeline for receiving applications and awarding the scholarships is very tight, ASMDA will not accept applications after the deadline on May 1.



Immediately following selection and acceptance, ASMDA will send an information packet and begin making flight reservations, if applicable. Once selected by ASMDA, winners will be required to provide an attendance application, including a camp physical, to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.



Weiland said they are moving ahead with applications in the hopes that the coronavirus is under control and things are back to normal by June.



“Given all of the uncertainty with the ongoing coronavirus, things may change but for now, the scholarship program is proceeding since the event is not until late June,” he said. “Parents will obviously have say as to whether their child attends even if Space Camp is open.”

Scholarship application forms are available at www.asmda.us.