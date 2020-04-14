NSF DG Celebrates Easter While Staying Distant

U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s Chapel held a special Easter Service with COVID–19 preventative measures in place on April 12 at Jake’s Place.



The Easter service held a maximum of 50 people at the outdoor venue, and they were required to sit apart and wear face masks.

At the start of April, the chapel changed its normal schedule to practice the new physical distancing protocols tasked from the command.



All other services of the Easter weekend were recorded and broadcasted on the local American Forces Network (AFN) channel 42.



“The Chapel is taking this tasking (physical distancing) very seriously, and we are doing several things to ensure we maintain and support the safety protocols,” said Lt. Cmdr. Diane Hampton, NSF Diego Garcia’s chaplain. “We are recording all religious services. We air them on Sunday’s AFN channel 42, and the Catholic Mass’ are available via their Facebook page.”



The chapel has posted the new schedules on the base’s public affairs Facebook page and at every bus stop with posters.



Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, physical distancing is implemented at all social gatherings on the island. All personnel are asked to maintain physical distance and be mindful of personal hygiene and other factors that can spread a virus.



“All Chapel personnel are wearing masks when we cannot maintain a six feet distance from others, and we are adhering to the 50% manning policies,” said Hampton.



NSF Diego Garcia has no cases to date, and will continue to practice the safety protocols set by the Command, Commander Navy Region Japan, and the CDC.



NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.

Date Taken: 04.14.2020 Date Posted: 04.15.2020 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO