Base Exchange to start offering curbside pick up

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
Beginning April 10, Hill's Main Exchange will be offering curbside pick up for orders placed online.
Customers will park in the parking area designated for curbside pick up, and can then call or text 385-383-4213 and provide their name and order number.
Customer should be prepared to show identification, to ensure they are receiving the correct merchandise.
Orders can be placed at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/. The exchange and food court will be closed Easter Sunday (April 12).
|04.14.2020
|04.14.2020 18:30
|367389
|HILL AFB, UT, US
