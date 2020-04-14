Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base Exchange to start offering curbside pick up

    Designated parking stalls at the AAFES Main Exchange at Hill Air Force Base, Utah

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Story by Richard Essary 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
    Beginning April 10, Hill's Main Exchange will be offering curbside pick up for orders placed online.

    Customers will park in the parking area designated for curbside pick up, and can then call or text 385-383-4213 and provide their name and order number.

    Customer should be prepared to show identification, to ensure they are receiving the correct merchandise.

    Orders can be placed at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/. The exchange and food court will be closed Easter Sunday (April 12).

