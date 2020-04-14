Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains Onboard NAS Pensacola Provide Virtual Religious Services

    04.14.2020

    Story by Ensign Michaela White, NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Office

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 10, 2020) – Chaplains onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola have found a way to practice services to base personnel while following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines. In doing so, they provide a sense of normalcy in the lives of their NAS Pensacola community during a time of uncertainty.

    “The chaplains have been able to continue to care for the personnel and family of NAS Pensacola and our tenant commands through proper use of distancing, technology and personal protective equipment (PPE),” explained Cmdr. Bryan Crittendon, the command chaplain at NAS Pensacola. “The provision of religious ministry services has been restricted due to Department of Defense (DOD) closing of all military chapels. The chaplains have been using social media posting of devotions and sermons, FaceTime for Bible studies and used Facebook Live for an Easter Sunrise live stream. We are blessed that many local congregations are live streaming worship services (and other religious events) that our personnel and families can utilize in addition to our provision.”

    Chaplains across military installations worldwide have found ways to provide virtual services. It is imperative in times like these that support and connection remain intact. Chaplains are provided worldwide to promote spiritual, moral, religious and personal well-being guidance of all members across the Department of the Navy.

    “Some of the best wisdom I have read is that we should remember the source of our spiritual strength and peace is in our God (however God is defined for us). We all certainly benefit from gathering as common believers for religious events, but ultimately our focus should be on our God,” said Crittendon. “We can use this time to strengthen that aspect of our faith while using technology to maintain our connection with fellow believers.”

    Regardless of modern day limitations, the chaplains at NAS Pensacola will continue to provide support.

    “Our faith in the divine is key in any crisis, but especially in this one where so much seems out of our control and negative,” said Crittendon. “We have the knowledge that our God is ultimately in charge and is present with us. His presence with us assures us that he knows and understands our challenges, fears and needs. We can spiritually rest in the peace that we can’t control what he does. We find rest and peace in the love of our Creator and heavenly father.”

    Crittendon would like to thank his fellow chaplains onboard NAS Pensacola for their tireless efforts in keeping the chapel social media presence up and running.

    “We will get through this challenging time as a nation and I am confident we will come out stronger as Americans,” said Crittendon.

    For more on the NAS Pensacola chapel and chaplains, visit https://www.facebook.com/NavalAirStationPensacolaChapel/
    For more news from Naval Air Station Pensacola, visit www.navy.mil/local/naspensacola/.

