Local community creates, donates face masks for Hill Airmen

Photo By Todd Cromar | Local community volunteers deliver thousands of donated homemade face masks for the base military and civilian Airman personnel. More than 300 community volunteers sewed 12,000 masks to donate to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Members from the communities surrounding Hill Air Force Base have rallied to create and donate thousands of face masks for base military members.



The project was spearheaded by Michelle Jacobi, president of Stand Up USA, a non-profit organization that in February partnered with the base on an Airman sponsorship program.



Stand Up USA purchased 600 flat sheets and thousands of yards of ribbon and dispersed them to more than 300 volunteers to sew masks. About 12,000 masks have already been delivered to the base, with more on the way.



“We have been so touched by the response we have received from individuals and corporations, spanning from Salt Lake City to Ogden,” Jacobi said. “Once this amazing community heard about the need for washable, cotton face masks for the Airmen at Hill, we had an endless line of volunteers asking how they could help.”



“On behalf of the men and women across Hill Air Force Base, I want to express our sincere gratitude and thanks for the community and state’s constant support,” said Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander.



Joy Gingrich, a publicist for Stand Up USA, said hotels have donated additional sheets for the project, and with the outpouring of individuals willing to sew masks, Stand Up USA plans to donate an additional 5,000 masks to the base, fully meeting the demand.



“The response by our community has reminded us that even in the midst of a pandemic, cream still rises to the top, good people will answer the call to serve, hope still prevails and we always stand stronger when we stand together, even if it's at least six feet apart,” Jacobi said.



For more information about the project, or if you would like to donate face mask materials or assist in sewing masks, contact Jacobi at 801-784-8079.