WVNG update on COVID-19 April 13, 2020

Today, the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) was lauded by Governor Jim Justice for the innovative work taking place between the Guard, researchers from West Virginia University, and various academic institutions, business and industry leaders to find solutions to address the critical personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“The West Virginia National Guard and the multitude of partners and agencies invested in this work will continue to refine these products and look for additional innovative ideas to address the current and future needs for our state,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard. “We have an opportunity to make a huge impact not only here in West Virginia, but potentially throughout the United States in addressing a critical need during this pandemic. I am exceptionally impressed by the work of our dedicated team of researchers at the academic institutions, private businesses and volunteer organizations who have stepped up to address these challenges.”



Since beginning operations in support of the state’s COVID-19 response 31 days ago, the WVNG has completed more than 350 missions through our four lines of effort of operationalizing of the event, stabilizing the population, providing logistical movement of critical supplies and conducting data analysis to combat the virus. Currently, almost 600 members of the WVNG are on duty serving the citizens of the State of West Virginia.



Since our last update, members of Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise (TF-CRE) assisted in testing of nearly 100 students and staff at West Virginia University this morning, utilizing the PAPRs system, which can be decontaminated and eliminate burn through of single-use PPE items. To date, this task force has assisted in testing more than 500 individuals for COVID-19.



TF-CRE will provide training to 29 retail establishments today on proper cargo, box handling and PPE wear. So far, TF-CRE has trained nearly 400 stores and 1,341 personnel while also assisting with COVID-19 drive through testing lanes at six locations across the Mountain State. Drive through testing support will expand to Hampshire County starting tomorrow.



Our mission of supporting the most vulnerable populations in the state continues to make an impact and in the last 24 hours we delivered more than 4,000 meals through our refrigerated trucks to Pleasants, Ritchie, Barbour, Gilmer and Wetzel Counties. In addition, we packed 579 family boxes at the Mountaineer Food Bank. We will be delivering more meals today through our refrigerated trucks to Wirt, Webster, Tyler and Boone Counties.



“The Guard is continuing to work with our partners at the Department of Education and Commissioner Chelsea Ruby on ensuring that students’ nutritional needs are met during spring break throughout the state,” Hoyer said.



Task Force Sustainment, the team dedicated to moving critical PPE supplies and running supply chain logistics for COVID-19 response, is working with our agency partners at the Department of Health and Human Resources and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to streamline plans for PPE distribution throughout the state. We continue to work with the West Virginia Healthcare Association to address any shortfalls in long-term care facilities, as well.



The number of personnel supporting the Workforce West Virginia mission remains the same and 10 of our service members are undergoing training to begin processing unemployment claims this week. Additionally, 17 members of the WVNG worked on Easter to answers calls and help address the backlog for those needing unemployment assistance.



Our data analysts working with DHHR’s regional epidemiology teams were able to support six contact tracing engagements to track the spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia.



The WVNG has conducted the following missions since coming on duty to support the state in all aspects of COVID-19 preparation and response:



• 25 Soldiers are providing assistance with food box building and distribution at with the Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington.

• WVNG medical personnel are supporting the COVID-19 hotline in Charleston, answering calls and providing information to concerned citizens.

• 39 Liaison officers from the WVNG are working hand-in-hand with the various West Virginia agencies who are leading the response to COVID-19 to include the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Department of Education.

• The WVNG’s Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Response Enterprise (TF-CRE) has provided instruction to more than 364 first responders, hospital staff, and retailers in order to help prepare them on how to minimize cross-contamination through proper wear of, “donning” and “doffing” of PPE.

• Soldiers from TF-CRE have provided capabilities for conducting COVID-19 swabs for more than 500 perosnnel utilizing PAPRs PPE that can be decontaminated and reused, greatly reducing the use of disposable PPE.

• Soldiers continue to provide logistical support for delivery of PPE from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM) to hospitals and health departments.

• The WVNG has fielded a network of seven epidemiology teams to assist DHHR with COVID-19 tracking and analytics.

• We continue to provide logistical pickup and transfer of PAPRs and canisters to various health care networks in the event of a surge of patients.

• Soldiers are providing traffic control assistance to drive through testing facilities in Huntington, Grafton, and Lewis County.

• Soldiers are assisting Workforce West Virginia to increase capacity to process unemployment claims in the state.

• Communications staff assisted in the testing of broadband access in underserved areas of West Virginia for telehealth initiatives and provided rewiring capabilities for St. Francis Hospital as it is transformed into an Alternate Care Site.

• 25 Soldiers assisted in the transfer of medical supplies and equipment from Fairmont to St. Francis Hospital to support a surge in COVID-19 patients, if needed, at the ACS.



All current and future missions performed by the WVNG are a part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.



The West Virginia National Guard has a bench of nearly 6,400 experienced and proven Air and Army National Guard professionals who frequently train side-by-side with state and local emergency responders, making them well-suited for domestic operations.



Our National Guard members work and live in every community have a proven record of accomplishment supporting civilian authorities during and after homeland emergencies.

