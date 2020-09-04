10th Group Innovation to Assist at Evans Army Community Hospital

Photo By Sgt. Angela Walter | Green Berets and Paratroopers from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angela Walter | Green Berets and Paratroopers from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are familiarized with Evans Army Community Hospital procedures and equipment to prepare them to assist in the hospital as needed. The high level of medical training for Special Forces Medical Sergeant and Medics makes them an ideal force multiplier for the Army medical system in this time of crisis. see less | View Image Page

Green Berets and Paratroopers completed critical care course training with Evans Army Community Hospital education department, April 9, bringing their innovative problem-solving skillset one step closer to directly supporting medical needs in the local community if needed.



Building upon the Special Operations COVID-19 Rapid Assessment, Treatment and Emergency Support (SOCRATES) training previously completed, the critical care course familiarizes 10th Group personnel with standard operating procedures and specific equipment used at the hospital.



“The significance of our guys being here is that collaborative effort to help the greater Fort Carson area and Colorado Springs,” said a senior medical advisor from 10th SFG(A). “We’re here supporting Evans Hospital with the training, and the future treatment if they get overwhelmed.”



To date, cases in the Fort Carson area have remained well within the capacity of the Evans Army Community Hospital and aggressive social distancing has been having positive effects on the spread of the virus according to Fort Carson daily briefings.



Special Forces Medical Sergeants and Special Forces Medics attending the training also covered critical care topics in pharmacology and how different medicines relate to COVID-19, acute respiratory failure, and critical care procedures.



“This training is another way we can innovate and adapt our skills to solve problems,” said the senior advisor. “If this thing continues to grow, we’ll be ready to help.”