    10th Group Innovation to Assist at Evans Army Community Hospital

    Medical prepare for fight

    Photo By Sgt. Angela Walter | Green Berets and Paratroopers from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) are...... read more read more

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Crail 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets and Paratroopers completed critical care course training with Evans Army Community Hospital education department, April 9, bringing their innovative problem-solving skillset one step closer to directly supporting medical needs in the local community if needed.

    Building upon the Special Operations COVID-19 Rapid Assessment, Treatment and Emergency Support (SOCRATES) training previously completed, the critical care course familiarizes 10th Group personnel with standard operating procedures and specific equipment used at the hospital.

    “The significance of our guys being here is that collaborative effort to help the greater Fort Carson area and Colorado Springs,” said a senior medical advisor from 10th SFG(A). “We’re here supporting Evans Hospital with the training, and the future treatment if they get overwhelmed.”

    To date, cases in the Fort Carson area have remained well within the capacity of the Evans Army Community Hospital and aggressive social distancing has been having positive effects on the spread of the virus according to Fort Carson daily briefings.

    Special Forces Medical Sergeants and Special Forces Medics attending the training also covered critical care topics in pharmacology and how different medicines relate to COVID-19, acute respiratory failure, and critical care procedures.

    “This training is another way we can innovate and adapt our skills to solve problems,” said the senior advisor. “If this thing continues to grow, we’ll be ready to help.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2020
    Date Posted: 04.13.2020 14:20
    Story ID: 367266
    Location: CO, US
    This work, 10th Group Innovation to Assist at Evans Army Community Hospital, by SFC Charles Crail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

