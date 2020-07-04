10th Special Forces prepares to assist in Carson COVID-19 fight

Photo By Sgt. Angela Walter | FORT CARSON, Colorado - A Special Forces senior combat medic assigned to 10th Special...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angela Walter | FORT CARSON, Colorado - A Special Forces senior combat medic assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), demonstrates the proper use of the Eagle Impact ventilator as part of the Special Operations COVID-19 Rapid Assessment, Treatment, and Emergency Services (SOCRATES) training. The SOCRATES program prepares 10th SFG(A) medical elements to support Evans Army Community Hospital and 4th Infantry Division during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt.1st Class Steven Alger) see less | View Image Page

Green Beret and Paratrooper medics from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted training April 7, 2020, preparing to support Evans Army Community Hospital and 4th Infantry Division during the Coronavirus pandemic, at Fort Carson, Colorado.

The main purpose of SOCRATES (Special Operations COVID-19 Rapid Assessment, Treatment and Emergency Support) program, is to ensure all 10th SFG(A) medical personnel with prior medical experience are competent in assessing, treating, and providing contingency critical care and ventilator support to COVID-19 patients in a hospital or field setting to sustain life in a contingency event where existing medical resources are exhausted, said a senior Special Operations combat medic assigned to 10th SFG(A).

“This training is important because it gets our guys out of the battlefield mindset and gets them back into a clinical civilian hospital mindset,” he said. “Going over things they would see in an intensive care or step-down unit, all places our medics could potentially be force multipliers for the hospital and the local community.”

Fort Carson declared a public health emergency March 24 based on multiple confirmed cases in the surrounding communities to help limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus while maintaining mission readiness.

“Our guys will be able to jump right in and hit the ground running on day one to support the mission,” he said.

The SOCRATES training consists of refresher online training and discussion on the current best practices of COVID-19 as they continue to evolve, patient monitoring, nursing care, pharmacology, basic medical assessment, treatment of patients and triage treatment and procedures. The program culminates with hands on training with COVID-19 relevant medical equipment both organic to military personnel and the equipment civilians operate.

“Depending on how the situation plays out, we could have a limited role or potentially, if the situation deteriorates, an all hands-on deck situation,” said the combat medic. “Either way, Special Operations is actively supporting the fight against the Coronavirus and our guys can really make a difference during this time when called.”