USS New Hampshire welcomes back former executive officer as new commander

NORFOLK (NNS) - The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) conducted a change of command at Naval Station Norfolk, April 10.



Cmdr. Bennett Christman relieved Cmdr. Brandon Todd as commanding officer of the submarine nicknamed the "Granite Ghost."



Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, commander, Submarine Squadron 6, said Todd displayed exceptional leadership and offered his gratitude to the crew for outstanding readiness and operational success.



"After more than two years in the shipyard, Cmdr. Todd led the crew through successful sea trials and into a formidable asset in the nation's defense arsenal," Juergens said. "This crew has consistently performed, received fantastic marks for readiness, and served as an ambassador for the entire Submarine Force."



Todd said he is thankful to his family and those under his command for their sacrifice and service.



"The crew of the 'Granite Ghost' proved time and again to live up to our namesake," he said. "I'm exceptionally proud to serve on this warship. Together we overcame every obstacle to maintain a razor edge of readiness and professionalism to answer the call any hour, of any day."



His next assignment is at Submarine Group 2, in Norfolk, which maintains command and control of U.S. undersea warfare forces across the entire Atlantic Ocean.



Christman is the former Executive Officer aboard New Hampshire. He is excited to be back aboard and immediately sensed the crews' confidence, professionalism, and readiness.



"When I learned I would be offered a chance to serve the crew of New Hampshire again, I was thrilled," he said. "Our task moving forward will be to maintain that high bar and continually push ourselves to be better. Every interaction I've had with the crew tells me we're ready for that challenge."



Christman graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001, and later earned a Master of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition to serving aboard New Hampshire, his at sea assignments include USS Springfield (SSN 761), and USS Ohio (SSGN 726) Gold. His most recent ashore assignment was as Deputy Director at the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Actions Group.



New Hampshire entered the fleet in October 2008 and was the fifth ship in the Virginia class and the first Block II Submarine. The third ship named in honor of the Granite State, New Hampshire enables five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The submarine is designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare missions.



The crew of more than 130 Sailors can operate the 377-foot-long vessel at depths greater than 800 feet and speeds in excess of 25 knots when submerged.

