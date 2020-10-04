West Virginia National Guard Expanding Medical Facility Capabilities during COVID-19

Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) in partnership with United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are working to expand the capabilities of the state’s medical facilities in response to COVID-19.



At the request of the State of West Virginia, FEMA and USACE began assessments of Alternate Care Sites (ACS) in March, in anticipation of the surge of patients inundating healthcare facilities throughout the state. Facilities were thoroughly assessed, with USACE looking at structural and mechanical components, and the WVNG and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) determining necessary equipment, supplies and services required to operate a facility in response to a surge of COVID-19 patients.



St. Francis Hospital in Charleston was quickly identified, assessed and chosen as an ACS due to its close proximity to more acute healthcare facilities and population bases of West Virginia.



“This was truly a whole-of-government effort, and that’s so important,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “There are times when agencies don’t pull the rope together, but right here we’ve got all these agencies working together, and I’m really, really proud of them.”



USACE Huntington District personnel accompanied by state and local partners and FEMA personnel evaluated the hospital to see what modifications were needed to ensure it was ready to care for COVID-19 patients, said Randy Campbell, Huntington District Emergency Management Chief.



“Our team of dedicated employees are working diligently to meet the call of our nation and help tackle the problem that this virus has created for our national healthcare network,” Campbell said



Soldiers and Airmen from the WVNG rapidly positioned themselves at area hospitals to help coordinate the move of medical supplies such as beds, electronics and medical supplies. Soldiers worked alongside staff from Fairmont Regional Medical Center to prepare the equipment for transfer to St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, and assisted in setting up COVID-19 specific rooms at Fairmont Regional Medical Center as an additional alternate care facility.



Twenty-five personnel from the WVNG are supporting this mission and have recently assisted St. Francis in the rewiring of phone lines, inventory support, and conversion of office space to hospital bed space as well.



“The Soldiers were extremely beneficial in helping facilitate the setting up of rooms here in Fairmont and preparing the equipment for movement to St. Francis in Charleston,” stated Terry Bonassio, Director of Quality and Risk Management at Fairmont Region Medical Center. “Without their help, we would have been working one week longer to prepare for the set up and move. They are phenomenal, respectful, and very hard working.”



Bonassio also stated that Fairmont Regional will be prepared to provide an additional 50-55 beds should the need arise from overflow of area hospitals.



Thomas Health Systems will offer up to 95 beds at St. Francis for overflow of COVID-19 positive patients. Staffing will be provide by Thomas Health Systems, and they will also utilize their existing supply chains to ensure that necessary service and supplies are on-hand. DHHR helped to broker an agreement for equipment to be transported from the recently closed Fairmont Regional Hospital to Charleston to expedite build out of the St. Francis space.



The WVNG and the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM) coordinated additional state partners, to include the West Virginia Division of Highways, West Virginia State Police, and Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations, to provide transportation resources to deliver the equipment before the surge hit the state.



“Hope and reassurance! That’s what I love about serving on this mission,” said WVNG Private 1st Class Cory Shingleton. “I love being able to serve my state and country and help out in when West Virginians need it most. I am glad to be giving this hope and reassurance to the people of West Virginia.”



The WVNG will continue to build partnerships throughout the state in an effort to relieve the burden from area medical facilities and respond to any needs of the state for this ongoing pandemic.

