Fleet Quality Assurance Top Priority at Training Support Center

Great Lakes, Ill. (April 10, 2020)—Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes has realigned and changed the name of its Assist, Train and Instruct (ATI) office.



The ATI office within the command is now known as Fleet Quality Assurance (FQA) and has moved from the student control department (N3) to the training department (N7).



Basic functions of FQA are not dissimilar than the responsibilities of the ATI office. The major difference will be its role performing in N7.



“Fleet Quality Assurance will ensure consistent enforcement of command policies and military standards demonstrated by Navy Military Training Instructors throughout Training Support Center,” said Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) Senior Chief Electronics Technician Tamika C. Williams, staff training officer for TSC. “This puts the office in a unique position to identify alignment issues between TSC processes that extend beyond the student control department.”



FQA will visit student barracks to advise, inspect, train, and evaluate staff and students on accepted military training procedures and best practices. The office will now have the ability to share information with all appropriate stakeholders, to enhance communication and teamwork among staff assigned at TSC and learning sites.



“Our responsibility is to monitor the quality of student military training to ensure training meets the standards prescribed by higher authority,” said NMTI Chief Machinist’s Mate Kevin Livingston, FQA leading chief petty officer for TSC. “We then provide weekly status reports to Operations Department Head and the appropriate Fleet officer in charge or leading chief petty officer, along with recommendations to correct deficiencies.”



The responsibilities of FQA are to evaluate program areas and compile assessment data for chain of command to review. Different items of evaluation include; military conduct, execution of daily and weekly routines, ship quarterdeck smartness and professionalism, compliance with safety procedures, general uniform appearance and student performance records.



FQA also is responsible for ship and student recognition programs and works with student coordinators and learning site staff to monitor student status and issues.



“Through our evaluations we can develop ‘best practices’ and ‘lessons learned’ to share command wide,” Livingston said. “We can also ensure the military, teamwork and motivational aspects of training are emphasized through the command.”



Other assistance that can be provided by FQA would be to additionally train personnel whose performance is not within standards.



“This ‘whole approach is all about being consistent with everything we do, and overall improvement of our day-to-day operations across 17 ships/barracks housing 5,000 Sailors,” said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer. “We will regularly within TSC GL’s plan, develop, and maintain administrative documentation necessary for the execution and observing of our military training and high standards. This new approach allows us to continue to uphold the highest standards of good order, discipline, watchstanding, cleanliness, and professionalism towards maintaining and operating our barracks. We have already seen positive gains in overall cleanliness in our barracks, and the overall training of our staff and Sailors.”

