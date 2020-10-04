Training Support Center Great Lakes Chaplain’s Team Adjusting to Current Times

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 10, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Deputy...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 10, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Deputy Command Chaplain Lt. David Rainwater delivers his sermon to his congregation through live streaming by phone. The Chaplain Department is adjusting to social distancing requirements and has adopted new tactics to support religious services and pastoral care throughout TSC's COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page

Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Chaplain Department is adjusting to social distancing requirements and has adopted new tactics to support religious services and pastoral care throughout TSC’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.



Located in the Bluejackets Chapel and buildings 236 and 616, TSC chaplain offices are normally places where students and staff know that they can find solace, spiritual enrichment and pastoral care.



“We are the safe space where they can talk about anything and, when necessary, we can serve as advocates for them,” said Chief Religious Program Specialist Steven Zurek.



However, TSC students now primarily receive chaplain care through electronic means and social media. Religious worship services are shared through Facebook and pastoral counseling is primarily provided by telephone sessions. Additionally, some chaplains are working an alternate work schedule which means that there are more chaplains available at hours when Sailors really need them.



"These telephone counseling sessions offer our Sailors the services that they are seeking while also meeting an increasing demand due to the life stressors that the travel and liberty restrictions impose on them,” said Cmdr. Tim Gault, TSC command chaplain. “Of course in –person counseling and worship experiences are always preferred, but that is just not possible at this time. In the end, though, we may be finding solutions that are really effective in meeting the needs of our students. We had over 40 dial in to watch last Sunday’s Protestant chapel service! That service normally only has about 40 in total attendance. Perhaps when we crank up the in-person services, we’ll see that also translate into a higher attendance. Regardless, it seems we have found more effective means of providing services to our student population.”



Information about upcoming events and videos of past Bible studies, explanations of Jewish community traditions and other religious resources can be found on the Bluejackets Chapel Facebook page.



“In normal times, we do a lot of ministry out on the deckplates,” said Lt. Justin Ellsworth, TSC command chaplain. “The ‘hey, Chaps, you got a minute?’ segway is where we make some of the most meaningful connections with our students and staff. However, our current (COVID-19 mitigation) environment has required us to reduce that type of ministry to a minimum. So, we are trying all the ways we can to continue making those meaningful connections with our staff and students. Chaplains can guarantee complete confidentiality in pastoral counseling and will not reveal what is said unless a Sailor gives permission for the chaplain to talk with other helping resources or the chain of command.”



Students can schedule pastoral counseling with a chaplain by calling the main chapel office at 846-688-5610 from their Navy Military Training Instructor office phone or a personal cell phone and have the options to request a phone call with the chaplain or a video conference call. Chaplains are able to provide in-person care in emergencies involving the safety of the Sailor. After hours, a Duty Chaplain is available at 224-321-9911.



For more information on TSC Chaplain Services, www.facbook.com/bluejacketschapel.