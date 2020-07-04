Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware National Guard assists in alternate care site set up, training

    WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Katherine Miller 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    A group of Citizen Airmen and Soldiers from the Delaware National Guard assisted the medical staff from Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Christiana Care, and St. Francis Healthcare in forming a new 38 bed field-hospital recently created at A.I. DuPont Hospital, Wilmington, Del., April 7, 2020. This marked the first alternative acute care site in Delaware as part of the nationwide federal and state efforts in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The team’s mission, in support of the FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency is to provide prescreened adult non-COVID-19 patients with care.

    It’s very similar to a military field,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Stephens, 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse. “Only you guys have walls, and we have a tent.”

    The alternative care site will be used to treat adults who are in stable condition who do not have coronavirus and the site will only be used if Delaware hospitals reach capacity.

    "Patients that just need some more time in the hospital, and don't require a lot of extra care," said Dr. Christopher Raab, medical director of the adult alternate care site. "Hopefully they're just patients who will be here for a little bit, and then will be able to go onto a skill nursing facility or home.”

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Delaware
    Air Force
    National Guard
    COVID-19

