Delaware National Guard assists in alternate care site set up, training

A group of Citizen Airmen and Soldiers from the Delaware National Guard assisted the medical staff from Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Christiana Care, and St. Francis Healthcare in forming a new 38 bed field-hospital recently created at A.I. DuPont Hospital, Wilmington, Del., April 7, 2020. This marked the first alternative acute care site in Delaware as part of the nationwide federal and state efforts in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic.



The team’s mission, in support of the FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency is to provide prescreened adult non-COVID-19 patients with care.



It’s very similar to a military field,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Stephens, 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse. “Only you guys have walls, and we have a tent.”



The alternative care site will be used to treat adults who are in stable condition who do not have coronavirus and the site will only be used if Delaware hospitals reach capacity.



"Patients that just need some more time in the hospital, and don't require a lot of extra care," said Dr. Christopher Raab, medical director of the adult alternate care site. "Hopefully they're just patients who will be here for a little bit, and then will be able to go onto a skill nursing facility or home.”

