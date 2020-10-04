NAS Pensacola Tower Still ‘Buzzing’ During COVID-19

Photo By Jason Bortz | Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Shawn Biederman and Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class...... read more read more Photo By Jason Bortz | Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Shawn Biederman and Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Christian Hatcherjames operate the Air Traffic Control Tower April 9, 2020, on Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. During the Coronavirus outbreak, air traffic controls on NAS Pensacola have continued their mission of directing aircraft arriving and departing from the installation. see less | View Image Page

As “The Cradle of Naval Aviation,” Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola continues to train and support the approximate 6,000 military students onboard the installation during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



The Sailors and civilians who operate the Air Traffic Control Tower on NAS Pensacola play a vital role to the aviation students learning to fly as well as the multitude of regular flights that arrive and depart from the base daily.



Air traffic controllers at NAS Pensacola are responsible for the safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of aircraft on and around the installation. Positioned in a 20 foot by 20 foot control tower, they monitor the position, speed, and altitude of aircraft visually and by radar.



“We haven’t had a drop off in the number of flights on NAS Pensacola during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Lt. Pat Khoryati, air traffic control officer, NAS Pensacola.



To ensure the tower remains operational and to protect the air traffic controllers from the virus, several health precautions have been implemented. The tower is disinfected regularly and the five person crews limit their exposure to other personnel on NAS Pensacola. Prior to the epidemic, service members at the Air Operations Departments would cross train in other areas to learn different aspects of the airfield, but that training has been suspended until the outbreak is over.



“Air traffic controllers are vital to running an efficient and safe airfield,” said Khoryati. “We are doing everything we can to keep them and all personnel on base safe.”



Following guidance from the Secretary of Defense, the air traffic controllers are now wearing face coverings while in the tower. The guidance requires the use of face covering onboard installations when proper social distancing (6 feet) is not feasible, such as the close confines of the tower.



“The face coverings don’t interfere with our jobs,” said Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Matthew Wiedenhoeft, who is from Davenport, Iowa. “We are essential, and we still have a mission to do.”



The air traffic controllers are just one example of military personnel and civilians on NAS Pensacola who continue to work during the outbreak to ensure the installation remains mission capable.