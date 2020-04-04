National Guard, helping hands in the community

Courtesy Photo | Five members from the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Mass.,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Five members from the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Mass., volunteer to distribute food during a free Farmer's Market event organized by a local non-profit organization. Pictured left to right: Lisa Potito, Master Sgt. Heather Dragon, Lt. Col. Sherri Hrovatin, Barb Plotniack, and Tech. Sgt. Mary Keeler. see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of military members, veterans and their families attended a local Fresh Produce Farmers Market in Agawam, Massachusetts, April 4, 2020. Five volunteers from the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes Air National Guard Base, volunteered to hand out food at the event.



"As a member of the Wellness Team, the helping agencies always support each other and the members of the 104th,” said Mary Keeler, munitions accountability specialist and 104FW Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. “I am always looking for ways to support our people, the members of the 104th and the veteran community as a whole.”



Civilian volunteers and members of the Army National Guard were also there to help.



Upon arriving at the Farmer’s market, people were ushered into a roped off area where they were required to provide either their military identification card or DD-214, while maintaining a six-foot space between themselves and those around them to promote social distancing. Shoppers were also given packs of blue, sterile gloves to use while shopping. The amount of people allowed within the Farmer’s market shopping area was also limited to help ensure the safety of the patrons and volunteers.



Inside, there were more than 20 tables set up with fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, pantry staples and vitamins. Volunteers roamed the area, offering help and support to shoppers, many of whom looked solemn, in protective masks, gloves and other protective coverings.



“I understand that this is a stressful and scary time for many of us, and anything we can do to help alleviate the stress for our people is important,” said Keeler.



Across the street, another line formed, with shoppers waiting to enter a small grocery store, manned by a local non-profit whose goal is to “provide programs, services and goods that help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for Massachusetts Active Duty Military, National Guard, Coast Guard, Veterans and their families.”



Inside, shoppers could pick up refrigerated items, over-the-counter medications, baby supplies, and more.



For more information on future events like this one, contact the Barnes Airman and Family Readiness office at 413-568-9191, extension 698-1183.