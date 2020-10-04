Forum assesses readiness and synchronization across enterprise

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Amid a global pandemic, leaders from across the Army Materiel Command enterprise ensured they are synchronized and ready to meet not only the needs of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19, but continue to support warfighters around the world.



During a virtual forum April 8 with the leadership of AMC’s 11 subordinate commands, Gen. Gus Perna, AMC commanding general, charged the group to continue to protect the workforce, prevent the spread of and combat the virus, while simultaneously maintaining current operations and focusing on future readiness.



“We can’t lose sight of our role in this fight or our mission to support Soldiers around the world,” Perna said. “We must always be ready as an enterprise. There is no other acceptable option. We may not be in combat, but make no mistake, we are at war. This is an attack and winning matters.”



One of the Army’s largest commands, the AMC enterprise includes more than 190,000 Soldiers, civilians and contractors around the world, and Perna said it is the dedication of that worldwide workforce that will enable the command to continue to meet the Army’s needs.



“The reason our workforce comes to work every day is to maintain the Army’s readiness,” Perna said. “That commitment should give pause to nefarious actors around the world to commit hostile acts of aggression against the U.S. or our allies.”



Perna said over the past year AMC has established itself as the command responsible for ensuring readiness of the Strategic Support Area under the Multi-Domain Operations concept, but commanders cannot become complacent in their progress.



“We must constantly understand how we fit into Multi-Domain Operations and improve our own foxholes as we go,” he said. “The world is constantly changing, and we have to continually assess the situation and always validate and re-validate our facts and assumptions. Do not wait to be told; take the initiative and improve.”



One such area AMC is taking the lead on is Soldier, civilian and family readiness. The command is responsible for four of the five Quality of Life priority initiatives set by the Chief of Staff of the Army: Housing, Child Care, Spouse Employment, and PCS Moves.



“We can’t allow ourselves to lose site of these priorities during our current circumstances. We must maintain a steady drum beat of improvements and ensure we are providing the best possible services to our Soldiers, civilians and families,” he said. “We need to hold ourselves accountable for execution across all our mission areas."



Perna said it was the foundation established the past few years in the command’s core competencies – installation and materiel readiness – that allowed the command to successfully pivot focus during the COVID-19 crisis, while still accomplishing the mission.



“Readiness is cumulative,” he said. “I am convinced that because of our hard work to see ourselves and know our jersey numbers, we can be adaptive to this new challenge.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2020 Date Posted: 04.10.2020 Story ID: 367090 This work, Forum assesses readiness and synchronization across enterprise, by Megan Gully