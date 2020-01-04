Shipyard Spotlight: DeVel Wilson

Photo By Aldo Anderson | When he speaks, Code 931 Machinist Apprentice DeVel Wilson’s entire face lights up....... read more read more Photo By Aldo Anderson | When he speaks, Code 931 Machinist Apprentice DeVel Wilson’s entire face lights up. His eyes gleam with pride and his smile stretches from ear-to-ear. He radiates enthusiasm for his work and positivity about life. According to Wilson’s supervisor, Shop 31 Apprentice Supervisor Donnie Mason, these are two of his defining characteristics. Mason said, “He is probably the most positive person you will meet in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).” Wilson is NNSY's April Shipyard Spotlight! see less | View Image Page

When he speaks, Code 931 Machinist Apprentice DeVel Wilson’s entire face lights up. His eyes gleam with pride and his smile stretches from ear-to-ear. He radiates enthusiasm for his work and positivity about life. According to Wilson’s supervisor, Shop 31 Apprentice Supervisor Donnie Mason, these are two of his defining characteristics. Mason said, “He is probably the most positive person you will meet in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).”



Wilson is a fourth year apprentice in Shop 31 and will be graduating later this year, three months earlier than initially planned. His early graduation marks his overall success in the apprenticeship program and in Shop 31. Mason said, “I was his apprentice supervisor since day one and he has excelled through that program.”



Prior to arriving at America’s Shipyard, Wilson worked as a High School Head Track and Field Coach for Chesapeake Public Schools. It was in this role that he said he learned to lead by example, a lesson that he has kept with him throughout his time at NNSY. “I knew exactly what I was doing from day one. I said to myself I’m going to go in and be the best worker I can be because if I do well here, as an apprentice, then I will be that much more respected when I move up. It is not just enough to be a nice guy, I want to be good at my job and talented at my trade.”



As a machinist, Wilson creates tools for use on the waterfront. For the tools to be useful, they need to be precise, sometimes down to an exact measurement. Wilson said, “I’ve never had to make things that need to be incredibly precise before. It has to be right on the dimensions to the fourth decimal. It is a great feeling when it comes out nice, but it can be a stressful trade. It is hard and complicated being that accurate on a machine that you don’t have that much control over.”



Despite the stressful nature of his job, Wilson remains positive and upbeat. His motto is to “control the controllables." He explained, “All I can do is control how I react to any situation in a way that benefits me. I’m very purposeful in all of my actions.”



These words that Wilson lives by were echoed by Mason. Which isn’t surprising since Wilson credits Mason for much of his success as an apprentice and as a machinist.



When asked what motivates him to succeed, Wilson said he wants to make his wife, daughter and son proud. A proud family man, Wilson gushed about his wife of seven years, Mia, “she is my best friend and way out of my league,” and his children DeVel Jr. and Ari’Elle. Wilson also credits his strong sense of faith as providing him with a positive attitude and motivation to be successful. In addition to spending time with his family, Wilson still loves to train athletes and works as a physical trainer on the weekends.



Wilson is planning on a long career at NNSY and says that graduating from the apprenticeship program is just the beginning. He hopes to grow into a leadership position and to encourage others to succeed and strive to be positive every day. “I want to be a positive change and encourage others to do their best,” said Wilson. “I am going to start making a change where I am today. I am at the bottom of the totem pole now, but one day I won’t be.”