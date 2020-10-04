TCF Center Alternate Care Facility construction complete

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, announces that construction is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, announces that construction is complete at Michigan’s first Alternate Care Facility at TCF Center in Detroit. The facility will begin accepting patients April 10, 2020. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, announces that construction is complete at Michigan’s first Alternate Care Facility at TCF Center in Detroit. The facility will begin accepting patients April 10, 2020.



The TCF Center Alternate Care Facility is one of the first in the Nation to be turned over to the state. Construction included triage area, patient support services such as showers and toilets, staff changing areas and administrative space, a command center and pharmacy. The 350,000 square foot conversion of the convention center into a medical facility with 970 bed spaces across two floors for COVID-19 patients took nine days.



“I'm proud that the team was able to complete this mission and get help to the doctors and nurses on the front lines so quickly,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, commander, USACE, Detroit District. “With this facility coming on line as supplies and staff pour into Michigan, I really expect that the TCF Center will be a beacon of hope for Detroit and the Nation.”



The work was performed at an exceptional pace as the design required a manifold system that put copper pipes in the ceiling to deliver oxygen into 600 patient bed spaces in Hall C of the TCF Center. Both Halls C and E were converted into a negative pressure area essentially creating a vacuum in the space that will exhaust any possible airborne contamination.



USACE, District Detroit, Alternate Care Facility Team now pivots resources and focus to Novi, Michigan’s Suburban Collection Showplace as it works to convert the convention center into an Alternate Care Facility with 1,100 beds. Construction of that facility is expected to be completed by April 20, 2020.



Through the unified national emergencies response, USACE deploys hundreds of people to provide technical engineering expertise and promote capacity development at home and abroad. The Corps provides management and technical services to include: management and oversight in design, engineering and construction; environmental restoration and management services; research and development assistance.



