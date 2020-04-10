Renovating for readiness

Courtesy Photo | Two Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct room renovations at Royal Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Two Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct room renovations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 12, 2020. The task required efforts from every section of the 48th CES to complete which involved cleaning, upgrading electrical circuits and structural repairs among many other improvements to ensure the facilities were suitable to house quarantined and isolated Airmen. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The 48th Civil Engineer Squadron is improving response efforts by renovating old dormitories to house installation personnel who require isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19.



“Doing these renovations is important,” said Staff Sgt. Reginald Madison, 48th CES structural craftsman. “Now we can supply them with a space for those who need to quarantine.”



48th CES Airmen, in accordance with Host Nation and U.S. Department of Defense guidance, began reinstating Dormitories 864 and 868 on March 12, 2020 as a proactive preventative measure at the direction of Wing leadership.



The task required a magnanimous effort from every specialty technician of the 48th CES team to complete within a reduced timetable, which involved cleaning, upgrading electrical circuits and structural repairs to ensure the facilities were suitable for hospitable living environment.



“It took all of the 48th CES about a week to get this done,” Madison said. “We had all hands on deck.”



The 48th Fighter Wing continues to provide worldwide combat airpower despite the COVID-19 pandemic by continued efforts from organizations across the wing to prioritize the health of Liberty Wing Airmen, their families and communities.



“It goes to show you how much manpower we actually have because we have to get the job done,” Madison said. “Especially with a situation like this, it’s in the line of saving lives. When everyone comes together it makes it that much simpler.”



For more information and updates on the 48th Fighter Wing and COVID-19, please use the list of resources below.



