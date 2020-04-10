Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Renovating for readiness

    Two Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct room renovations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath.

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Civil Engineer Squadron is improving response efforts by renovating old dormitories to house installation personnel who require isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19.

    “Doing these renovations is important,” said Staff Sgt. Reginald Madison, 48th CES structural craftsman. “Now we can supply them with a space for those who need to quarantine.”

    48th CES Airmen, in accordance with Host Nation and U.S. Department of Defense guidance, began reinstating Dormitories 864 and 868 on March 12, 2020 as a proactive preventative measure at the direction of Wing leadership.

    The task required a magnanimous effort from every specialty technician of the 48th CES team to complete within a reduced timetable, which involved cleaning, upgrading electrical circuits and structural repairs to ensure the facilities were suitable for hospitable living environment.

    “It took all of the 48th CES about a week to get this done,” Madison said. “We had all hands on deck.”

    The 48th Fighter Wing continues to provide worldwide combat airpower despite the COVID-19 pandemic by continued efforts from organizations across the wing to prioritize the health of Liberty Wing Airmen, their families and communities.

    “It goes to show you how much manpower we actually have because we have to get the job done,” Madison said. “Especially with a situation like this, it’s in the line of saving lives. When everyone comes together it makes it that much simpler.”

    For more information and updates on the 48th Fighter Wing and COVID-19, please use the list of resources below.

    RAF Lakenheath COVID-19: https://www.lakenheath.af.mil/Home/COVID-19/

