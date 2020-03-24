An Airman with bowling talent to spare

Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea – The smell of something good cooking in the kitchen fills the space, music plays and you can hear the roll of bowling balls and the crash of pins every few minutes. This is what a person would experience at the Take it North Bowling Center at Kunsan Air Base, or any bowling center on most air bases.



Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Farley, community partnership program office NCOIC with the 8th Force Support Squadron, has been bowling since before he can remember. He won his first tournament at seven years old, and played his first perfect game at age 14.



“Some people go to the gym every day and that’s what they look forward to. Bowling is something I always look forward to regardless of how my week is going, whether it’s good or bad,” said Farley.



His mother was in the U.S. Navy while he grew up, and bowling was a common way that his father kept them entertained when she was away. Bowling is not only a family activity to Farley, but a great stress reliever as well.



“Bowling was just the thing we did, and when I was a kid, and I used to compete in tournaments as well,” said Farley. “When you’re under 18 bowling in Florida you can’t bowl for money, just prizes and scholarships, so that was nice.”



Sgt. Farley organizes events for the base to participate in, and considers this to be incredibly important. In addition to this being a reason to bowl even more, he is uniquely qualified to plan out the bowling events and have them go off without a hitch.



“It’s nice to know there’s always something to do on base, like bowling on the weekends,” said Senior Airman Jerreht Harris, broadcast journalist with AFN Kunsan, “even if I don’t go to every event, I know there’s something to do if I get bored.”



Bowling has always been an important part of Farley’s life, not just because it’s something he’s always done, but because it’s something that he can focus on when he needs a break from things going on in his life. Even when he doesn’t do as well as he would hope, he doesn’t let that deter him.



“I think my favorite part of bowling is the mental battle you have with it,” said Farley. “You’re going to beat some people and some people are going to beat you. Even the number one player in the world loses sometimes. So it’s really about doing better and better every time you play.”

