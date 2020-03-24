Squadron comes together to support the team

Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea – There are many ways that Wolf Pack personnel support the team. Security Forces ensures safety, the medical group keeps the team healthy, and since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Force Support Squadron has had to step up their game in order to keep the team fit to fight.



Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Farley, community partnership program office NCOIC with Kunsan Air Base’s Force Support Squadron has been working to make sure everyone on base remains resilient during uncertain times.



The community partnership program office coordinates the morale events that airmen can sign up for, as well as brings special guests here to Kunsan, such as comedians and performers. Since the restrictions were put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to rethink the events they regularly offer.



“We have a tough job being in the military, no matter what your job is,” said Farley. “If we don’t have morale events you just sit in your room and that’s no fun.”



The regularly scheduled events had to be restructured and replaced to fit the new restrictions. Events such as tours around the peninsula were replaced with events like the ‘Kunsan Block Party,’ where airmen gathered, while still keeping in mind the importance of social distancing, and participated in games and trivia.



“We demand a lot from you as airmen and we owe it to you to do everything we can to supply you with the things you need,” said Air Force Colonel Tad Clark, 8th Fighter Wing commander.



Farley stressed the importance of resiliency, and recognized the importance of his job. He feels a sense of responsibility to his wingmen, and it’s that feeling which motivates him to give his all every day when he goes into work.





“Some days are going to be worse than others but having those resiliency factors, whether it’s coming to the bowling alley or going to certain events or just hanging out with friends,” said Farley. “That’s so important so we can get through the things that we’re asked to.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2020 Date Posted: 04.09.2020 22:54 Story ID: 367065 Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Squadron comes together to support the team, by SrA Oriana Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.