COVID-19 spreads uncertainty for PCS plans

Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea—The DoD issued a stop movement order for all personnel to, from or through Level 3 designated locations per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention due to the COVID-19 outbreak starting on March 13. The current order is meant to last 60 days but top military officials are constantly reviewing guidance to protect uniformed and civilian personnel and their families.



At this point in time, permanent change of station moves have not been cancelled, but they have been delayed. Some members’ moving plans have been delayed two months out from their original planned move. In Korea, that news hits home a bit differently as members come here with plans to stay for one to two years with a definite move date.



Staff Sgt. Juan Lobo, 8th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight outbound assignments technician says, “As of right now all members that had a March – May 2020 date of estimated return from overseas (DEROS) had their DEROS and report no later than dates pushed out 60 days from their original dates. Luckily I was not affected by this change since my DEROS is June but working with two individuals that have, I see that it has caused complications for them when it comes to their household goods shipments and even mental challenges. Finding out that you have to stay here 60 days longer than you originally anticipated could really be a shot to someone’s morale.”



With assignment dates shifting, uncertainties are arising. For members with guaranteed follow-on assignments, the question is, “Will I get to keep my follow-on orders or will they be cancelled?”



“The Air Force Personnel Center has not indicated if they are going to cancel any follow-on assignments based off the stop movement alone, so there is no information regarding that yet,” says Lobo.



But with the uncertainty about how long this outbreak will last, members are wondering just how far out their PCS orders will be extended, especially those that are scheduled to leave during the peak PCS summer season.



“It seems doubtful that the DoD can keep up with the amount of people placed on hold with the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the PCS season. I fully expect my wife to be upset if I don’t come home during my scheduled month of July. With as much uncertainty as there is, I’m confident the DoD will come out with guidance that will help answer our questions,” says Tech. Sgt. Neal Uranga, American Forces Network-Kunsan operations manager.



With the abundance of questions flooding in about PCS issues, the MPF was met with an increased workload.

“Initially there was an increase in workload since we were tasked to locate information about those that were affected by this stop movement, not only starting from March but even those that have departed since late January,” says Lobo. “Currently the workload has slowed down since all of that information has now been provided and figured out (for the most part) but we do anticipate another increase once the stop movement is over. Once the order is over, we will have to focus on conducting final out appointments as soon as possible for all of those eligible to leave.”



With uncertainty being the only certainty amidst this pandemic, leaders remain committed to staying engaged with their people.



Col. Tad Clark, 8th Fighter Wing commander, shares messages of understanding and guidance with the members of the Wolf Pack in the midst of this uncertainty and highlights “the need to take care of one another, take care of yourself and remain focused on readiness” during this time.



For more general information about the stop movement and how it is affecting members, please visit MyPERs. For more specific information relating to individual questions, contact the squadron CSS. If CSS is unable to provide the information and the answers can’t be found on MyPERs, email the 8th FSS Career Development Org Box at 8fss.8fssmpscareerdevelopment@us.af.mil or contact them at DSN: 782-7220, option 1.

