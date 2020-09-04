After testing a prototype system last summer, the Department of Defense plans to return to Dugway Proving Ground (DPG) for the next six years to continue outdoor testing of a complex chemical and biological agent detector.

Up to 50 visiting civilian and military personnel will spend weeks at DPG during this summer’s test, operating the Capabilities to Enhance Threat Awareness, Understanding and Response (CENTAUR) in authentic challenges.

CENTAUR is a collection of detection, monitoring and communication equipment, working together to warn of impending chemical, biological or radiological (CBR) threats.

Test Officer Jeff Poor of the Combat Capabilities Development Command, a tenant unit on DPG, said testing will mirror last year’s: two weeks of integration assessment, to ensure all systems work together properly, followed by three weeks of integration data collection and user feedback, to include simulated attacks.

“This is an ongoing effort to improve chemical and biological defenses,” Poor said. “As features are added, (the customer) can add features they want to test to ensure it works before overseas deployment.”

CENTAUR is overseen by the Joint Program Executive Office – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Detection, based in Maryland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2020 Date Posted: 04.09.2020 17:54 Story ID: 367046 Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAUR plans: test at DPG next six years, by Albert Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.