Online activities offer opportunities to stay occupied while staying home

While most special events and public activities are canceled or unavailable in light of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, many organizations are finding ways to help keep their customers and families occupied through online or telephone services.



The Army MWR Library will give Fort McCoy personnel access to thousands of ebooks, movies, language learning, test preparation guides, magazines, and much more. To request an Army MWR Library account, send an email to usarmy.mwrlibrary@mail.mil.



The service is open to active-duty Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Army retirees, Army dependents, and Army veterans with 100 percent service-connected disability and honorably discharged. Visit https://mwrlibrary.armybiznet.com/screens/resources.html. Army civilian employees can get access through Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil.



The Child and Youth Services Facebook page, www.facebook.com/McCoyCYS/, is sharing activity videos made by staff members for children and family members. It’s also sharing a number of good online resources and activities to help families stay busy while they’re at home.



Army Community Service offers Military Family Life Counseling. While no in-person appointments are available at the moment, counselors are available to speak over the phone with Soldiers and their family members from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday throuh Friday by calling 608-388-8068, 608-598-7324, or 608-400-6124. After hours, call Military One Source at 800-342-9647.



Military One Source offers a variety of resources to use while staying home, including educational tools, resources to learn new or hone existing skills, home-school resources, and tips to deal with the stress of social distancing. For additional information on services provided by Military One Source, visit www.militaryonesource.mil/coronavirus



Rumpel Fitness Center is closed, but its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RumpelFitnessCenter/, is posting workout videos on weekdays to help keep their patrons in shape.



Army MWR also works with Tutor.com, and tutoring is available for all military families during school closures. Visit https://military.tutor.com/home for more details.



The USO Wisconsin Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USOofWisconsin/, is posting and sharing activities on a daily basis, including story time, crafts, science projects, and more. USO Wisconsin is also hosting virtual movie nights, allowing community members to share movie time from the comfort of their own homes.



Many local television channels are offering more educational programs during the day while children are home from school. Check your local stations for listings.



Check your local library for information on borrowing ebooks or other digital materials.



The American Library Association is also encouraging libraries to make their WiFi freely accessible to the public while their doors are closed in order to help patrons who don't have home internet access.

Users should still practice social distancing while using this service and either remain in vehicles or 6 feet apart.



(Article prepared by Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2020 Date Posted: 04.09.2020 17:09 Story ID: 367033 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Online activities offer opportunities to stay occupied while staying home, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.