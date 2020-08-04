Army launches voluntary credentialing assistance program

Photo By Rick Emert | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Spc. Jared Wickert with 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th...... read more read more Photo By Rick Emert | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Spc. Jared Wickert with 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reviews the Army Cool website during an Army Credentialing Assistance Program briefing Nov. 13, 2019. There are over 1,500 credentials available through the Army Credentialing Assistance Program and they are all listed on the Army Cool website. Find more information at https://www.cool.army.mil/ or go to the front desk of the education center and speak to a counselor about the credentialing program. (Photo by Norm Shifflett) see less | View Image Page

FORT MEADE, Md. –- Soldiers can now access up to $4,000 in assistance each year to voluntary pursue industry-recognized credentials through the new Army Credentialing Assistance Program.



Championed by Army senior leaders, the program focuses on readiness and retention by providing the total force with improved credentialing opportunities, said Col. Chuck Rambo, director of Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for Soldiers (ACCESS) at Army University.



Back in 2015, the Army credentialing program only authorized Soldiers to receive certifications through MOS specific requirements, or through professional military education, officials said. Army leaders sought to eliminate that requirement. It led to a one-year user test in Texas and Tennessee in 2018, which later evolved into the new credentialing process.



"Active-duty, Guard and Reserve Soldiers can now secure a competitive advantage -- on and off the battlefield," Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston said about the program.



Soldiers have access to more than 1,600 approved credentials through the Army Credentialing Opportunities On-Line, or COOL, website, Rambo said. Through the site, users can discover a wide range of certifications by entering their MOS into the site.



The website's unique filters organize each query. Some of these filters include:



-If a credential is mandatory for a specific MOS

-The level of demand for each credential

-If promotion points are tied to a given credential

-The skill level necessary to obtain a given certification

-How easy it is to obtain a specific credential



Through credentialing assistance, Soldiers in specific career fields can remain competitive with their civilian counterparts. Soldiers who obtain essential qualifications will increase their employability when they transition out of the force, Rambo said.



Individuals who are interested in credentialing assistance should start by contacting their local education center, Rambo said. From there, they can then access the Army COOL site and start applying online. In total, 1,400 Soldiers have submitted a certification assistance request, which includes 1,200 active-duty, 150 National Guard, and 50 Reserve Soldiers.



Some of the top requested credentials include a private pilot's license for single-engine aircraft, security and personal trainer certifications, and accreditations through the United States Parachute Association, he said.



"This is a self-development program, and credentials do not need to be aligned to the Soldier's MOS. Credentialing proves to the civilian workforce our Soldiers for life are 'career ready,' Grinston said.



“Credentialing assistance is one of many ways our Army continues to invest in our greatest strength -- our people," he added.