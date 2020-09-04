Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Voices of the VaANG: Tech. Sgt. Jason Anderson

    Airmen from the 192nd Wing and 1st Fighter Wing work together in a Hush House

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham | Tech. Sgt. Jason Anderson, 192nd Maintenance Squadron, trains Staff Sgt. Joshua...... read more read more

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    192nd Wing

    “I went into the Navy as an ‘undesignated airman’ just knowing that I wanted to work on jets and not ships. Being undesignated meant I got to put my hands on the entire jet like our crew chiefs do. I did that for about two years before deciding I wanted to be a jet engine mechanic. The problem was, to work on the flight deck in the Navy, you have to have 20/20 vision in both eyes.

    I wanted to get out of the military completely, but as I was transitioning, a recruiter told me that I could work on the flightline in the Air Force with my vision.

    What gives me complete satisfaction in my job is being able to pass and certify a jet engine. I personally know all the maintainers who have touched this engine, so I like when they come out here to see all that wrench time pay off.

    The military has so many different career fields that you can go into. Everything from fighting on the front lines to a person like me who’ll probably never see the front lines. We can’t do what we do on the front lines. They’re the final product who fly, fight and win, but they can’t do any of that without us doing what we do. Whatever the final mission, it takes all of us to accomplish it.”

    --Tech. Sgt. Jason Anderson, 192nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2020
    Date Posted: 04.09.2020 15:52
    Story ID: 367014
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voices of the VaANG: Tech. Sgt. Jason Anderson, by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Virginia
    F22
    ANG
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Hush House
    Lucretia Cunningham
    192D
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    192 WG
    192nd Maintenance Squadron
    192nd MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT