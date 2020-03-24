Recce Town restrictions to fight COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions have been put on the access to Recce Town and the use of some of its facilities, namely the commissary and the Base Exchange (BX).



These restrictions have been put in place to maintain positive quality of life standards for active duty members while still providing retirees access to facilities they earned from their dedicated service.



While these restrictions might inconvenience some members of the Beale community, Recce Town leadership made these decisions with an underlying priority.



“The priority is the health and the warfighting readiness of our Recce Town teammates,” said Dustin L. Hall, 9th Reconnaissance Wing (RW) command Chief Master Sergeant. “That’s the underlying foundation in every decision, discussion and action that’s taken here on Beale.”



Some of the actions taken at the commissary and the BX are 100% ID checks, limiting the amount of certain items that can be bought at once and limiting the number of people allowed in either building to allow for adequate social distancing, said Col. Shannon Juby, 9th Mission Support Group commander.



Additionally, the commissary and the BX will restrict who they service on certain days.



“Only military members and their dependents will have access to the commissary and BX on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Col. Andy Clark, 9th RW commander. “All personnel with normal base access and facility privileges may use the facilities on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With these constraints, we will ensure our warfighters have uninterrupted access to the resources they need.”



Another measure put in place to protect Beale’s readiness is limiting access to the base itself. Entry access letters (EAL) and base passes will only be given on a limited basis to those without base access. Current EALs and pass approvals are unaffected. EALs can still be received due to hardships or mission essential needs.



“We must take this seriously if we are to contain COVID-19 at a level manageable by our national health care system,” said Clark. “So far, we’re enjoying tremendous success in that endeavor. With everyone’s personal discipline and helpful attitude, we will win.”



If you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or believe you may have it, please call Public Health at (530) 634-4945 rather than going to the clinic.

