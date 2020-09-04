North Carolina National Guard Sibling Soldiers Reunite on Deployment

In the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, two Soldiers, who are also brother and sister, were recently brought back together in the Middle East supporting Operation Spartan Shield. In March 2020, U.S. Army Pfc. Jeremiah Herzog and U.S. Army Spc. Jacqueline Herzog were reunited after eight months of separation, just in time for Siblings Day.

“I was pretty happy to see my sister again,” said Pfc. Herzog, an armored crewman in the 1-252nd Armored Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team. “I hadn’t seen her since the fourth of July last year. It was really exciting to see her here in the desert.”

The Herzog’s joined the North Carolina National Guard together in the spring of 2018. Pfc. Herzog, who is two years older, said he was inspired to join after his sister enlisted as a combat engineer during her junior year of high school

“I was surprised when she joined. I didn’t think she was really going to do it, so I had to one up her and join too,” said Pfc. Herzog.

Spc. Herzog, a combat engineer in the 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, added that attending basic training was a proud moment and she was grateful for the support of her parents.

“My mom was hesitant about me joining, but my dad thought it was great. He said you’re going to get to blow stuff up,” said Spc. Herzog. “He thought it was cool.”

When she went on to complete Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, her brother left for Operation Spartan Shield in the summer of 2019.

“I was happy she made it through. I was both nervous and proud of her,” said Pfc. Herzog.

The Herzog siblings are nick named “other Herzog” by their peers. Pfc. Herzog said the nick name started their first drill weekend together when they got teased for having the same last name.

“It was a rough first drill weekend together and our first physical training experience,” said Pfc. Herzog. “It was confusing for people to call us the same name.”

Spc. Herzog said going through these experiences together was comforting because they supported each other. She added that it felt like they had each other to count on and that made it better.

Pfc. Herzog said he’s made a lot of friends while deployed and it has been a good opportunity for him to perform his job and earn money.

“I love working on the tank and have the most fun when I’m doing tank maintenance,” said Pfc. Herzog.

Spc. Herzog said she enjoys demolition and was excited for upcoming water impulse charge demolition training.

“We blow a big hole in the door in order to breach it so we can move in or get past it,” said Spc. Herzog.

The Herzog siblings said they go to dinner every night together and enjoy spending time to sit and talk. They said they were thankful for the continued support of their family and want them to know they love them very much.

