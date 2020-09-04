Knox Hills receives approval for out-year funding, plans to begin larger housing projects soon

FORT KNOX, Ky. — As Fort Knox residents focus on finding a new normalcy within military housing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, officials at Knox Hills are focused on improving residents’ quality of life.



Knox Hills recently received approval for their out-year reinvestment funding plan, which frees up over $20 million to devote to renovation and replacement projects.



“Knox Hills is absolutely thrilled to be able to move forward and bring improvements on behalf of Soldiers and Families who live with us,” said John Bredehoeft, project manager for Knox Hills and Campbell Crossing, located at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Though the virus has put a damper on actual work, Bredehoeft considers the timing to be great.



“Getting approval at this time allows us to align our contracting, bidding and procurement in such a way that we can begin work in the spring and take full advantage of the summer and fall months,” said Bredehoeft. “This work will also properly position the homes to be competitive and available for the new Families of V Corps that will be arriving sometime later this year.”



Knox Hills officials are still in the bidding and contract phase at the moment.



“We don't currently anticipate any delays as that part of the work can be done virtually or through electronic means,” said Bredehoeft. “However, if the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we may have to re-evaluate our anticipated construction schedule.”



The account does not involve appropriated funds set up by Congress, Bredehoeft explained, nor is it money earmarked for regular repairs and replacements; normal operating costs cover those.



“This program allows us to do repairs and replacements on a larger scale,” said Bredehoeft.



Though release of the out-year money was a one-time event, according to Bredehoeft, home investments will continue at Fort Knox as high-occupancy rates promote financial stability to each five-year plan, which in turn generates more money over the life of the project.



“As we begin construction on this current out-year plan, we begin evaluating and planning for the next five-year period,” said Bredehoeft.



The current out-year plan will cover a range of projects, including renovations in the Dietz and Littlefield Loop neighborhoods, roof replacements and repair and HVAC replacements in several of the neighborhoods, as well as some additional environmental and infrastructure work.



“While that is not a comprehensive list of all the work in the out-year plan, everything included is a priority,” said Bredehoeft.



Other areas Knox Hills is looking to use the money for include finish and appliance upgrades where needed. Bredehoeft added that nearly every neighborhood at Fort Knox will see benefits for the next several years.



Roofing projects have been a big concern for housing officials. Bredehoeft said as a result, they have developed a comprehensive plan based on roof age and other factors.



“The roofing projects are planned in neighborhoods that are prioritized based on service order history and replacement due to the combination of age of roofing, wear and tear,” said Bredehoeft. “These replacements will take place in various neighborhoods, including Prichard Place, Custer, Godman and several other neighborhoods.”



Other areas of concern in the housing units include heating and cooling systems.



“HVAC replacements will be performed in multiple neighborhoods as our current equipment comes to the end of its useful life,” said Bredehoeft. “Additionally, we will provide some much-needed infrastructure upgrades to water and sewer laterals in some specific locations within Morand Manor and Anderson Greens.”



Bredehoeft said his team of property managers work closely with garrison officials to take advantage of every opportunity they have to improve the quality of life for those who live in military housing.



“The condition of our homes is something we closely monitor and manage through our daily operations,” said Bredehoeft. “The Fort Knox Garrison and RCI teams have been instrumental and incredibly supportive in helping us to get approval of our out-year plan.



“Their feedback and involvement are important to ensure we are synchronized in our approach to the long-term sustainment of the homes at Knox Hills.”



Bredehoeft said extra precautions for spring projects are being taken to ensure compliance with post restrictions due COVID-19. Most exterior work can still be performed, depending on the level of base access restrictions that might be in place at the time.



“Our goal and priority will always be to ensure the utmost safety for our Soldiers, Families, and our own team members,” said Bredehoeft. “We look forward to performing this work and continuing to provide an outstanding community where military and civilian families can live, work and thrive.”

