Raiders Lead, Develop, and Achieve; Virtually

Among the disruption of COVID-19, Soldiers and Non-commissioned of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, continued to demonstrate their excellence by participating in a virtual Soldier/NCO of the Quarter board at Fort Stewart, Ga., April 8th, 2020.



The board members, which were comprised of the senior enlisted leaders of 1ABCT, 3ID, commenced the board just like any other one, however this one was different due to the current COVID-19 protocols at that time.



The board members were located in a large, separate room while the boardees reported to another room individually so as to not violate the social distancing policies. Both rooms were equipped with video telecommunication technology to allow the proper board proceedings to take place.



At the end of the virtual proceedings, there could only be one Soldier, and one NCO selected to be 1ABCT’s Soldier, and NCO of the Quarter.



“We did pretty well with still functioning among the COVID-19 constraints,” said Spc Fisher Wall, 1ABCT’s Soldier of the Quarter who is assigned to the 2nd Balttalion, 7th Infantry Regiment. “There are a lot of things put on hold right now so it's good to keep as much going as we can help with career advancement.”





Sgt. Clifford Vesselee, from the 1st Battalion, 41st Artillery Regiment, was selected as 1ABCT’s Brigade NCO of the Quarter.



“As a leader you need to uniquely demonstrate what you have learned so the Soldiers can see who they are following,” Said Vesselee.



The president of the board was 1ABCT’s brigade operations sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Alvaro Morales.



“Doing this for our Soldiers and NCOs is still extremely important,” said Morales. “Although we are going through a time when we are very constrained regarding our day-to-day operations, it is crucial that we still find ways to continue to provide them the opportunity to further their careers, demonstrate excellence, and reward them for their hard work.”



Given the current state of things, Wall and Vesselee are not sure when the next division level board will be. However, they are preparing for the next step and ready to represent 1ABCT to the fullest.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2020 Date Posted: 04.09.2020 15:06 Story ID: 367006 Location: GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raiders Lead, Develop, and Achieve; Virtually, by SGT Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.