PD SAI Changes Leadership

Photo By John Higgins | Completing the fielding of the Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and...... read more read more Photo By John Higgins | Completing the fielding of the Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System was amongst the numerous accomplishments of Product Director Sensors- Aerial Intelligence with Chris Keller at the helm. PD SAI changed hands from Chris Keller to Denis Teefy during a virtual Change of Charter Ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Robert Collins, the Program Executive Officer for Intelligence Electronic Warfare & Sensors. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

By John Higgins PEO IEW&S Public Affairs



Aerial Intelligence has been key to American war since its earliest days. Starting with balloons before the turn of the century hefting cumbersome daguerreotypes hundreds of feet in the air, to early panoramic cameras hauled into the deadly skies of World War I by canvas and wood dog fighters, to film cameras on the iron and steel planes of World War II to Vietnam and video cameras in the 1980’s that have been refined and honed from the magnetic tapes for video rental shops to the digital media of today.



Lenses changed over time, and soon became key to the sensors we use today, sensors like those acquired, tested and fielded by Product Director Sensors- Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI).



During the past two and a half years, Chris Keller has lead PD SAI in their mission to furnish American Soldiers with the best intelligence gathering capability they can.



Keller handed over the keys of PD SAI during a virtual Change of Charter Ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Robert Collins, the Program Executive Officer for Intelligence Electronic Warfare & Sensors.



“Your expertise and diligence were crucial in launching the Multi Domain Sensor System and advancing the Tactical Signal Intelligence Payload,” said Collins. “Additionally, your guidance was key for completing the fielding of the Enhanced Medium Altitude Surveillance System as well as ensuring Aerial ISR support for current operational requirements across multiple Combat Commands.”



During his tenure as Project Director, Keller was chartered with life-cycle responsibility for numerous Acquisition Category II and III programs – meaning high level, multimillion dollar programs - comprised of more than 60 fielded Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems with a total obligation authority of more than $600 million in each fiscal year. Keller and his team ensured the deployment of dozens of new and upgraded aircraft capabilities to units supporting all Combatant Commands, and these enhanced capabilities produced more than 5,000 hours of ISR support per month.



There is about 720 hours in your average month; which means that PD SAI’s equipment, per month, produces nearly seven months’ worth actionable intelligence products which saved the lives of Soldiers in the field.



Keller will be moving to a new directorate within the PEO, the Integration Directorate. In his remarks he said, “Every day around the world, there are systems and equipment we have provided that deliver critical support to soldiers in the field. Every day they are getting the job done, and they will provide the next great thing in technology. To Dennis [Teefy], congratulations, you are inheriting a great team, I assure you.”



The incoming Product Director is Dennis Teefy, who started off as a post graduate intern with the US Army Environmental Center as a program manager focusing on innovative environmental technology development and transfer and has 20 years of service informing his decisions. He joins the PEO IEW&S family from Program Executive Office Command Control Communications-Tactical.