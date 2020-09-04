Virginia Air National Guard is hiring for unprecedented number of full-time positions

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The Virginia Air National Guard is immediately hiring to fill more than 20 full-time technician and Active Guard Reserve positions within the 192nd Wing in Hampton.



The number of positions is significant and close to double than what is typically available. As the Air Guard at JBLE is totally integrated with their active duty counterparts, it’s growing in accordance with the Air Force’s ever-evolving mission.



Positions range from Information Technology Specialist and Metals Technology Machinist, to Aircraft Mechanic and Fighter Pilot. Transitioning military members or qualified citizens who are willing to join the VaANG are eligible to apply.



“It’s an unprecedented opportunity for National Guard, reservists, or active duty members who want to come work for the VaANG on a full-time basis,” said Capt. Steven Shorter, 192nd Wing director of personnel.



Some positions have a closing date as early as April 12, 2020, while others are open until they’re filled.



More than 1,200 Airmen serve in the VaANG, with a majority at Langley Air Force Base and others at facilities in Virginia Beach and Richmond. The mission of the VaANG’s 192nd Wing is to provide a fully-trained organization of volunteer-Airmen dedicated to protect and defend the vital interests of the nation, state and community.



The wing provides combat-ready personnel and equipment to support United States’ national security objectives in a federal capacity; protects life and property and preserves peace, order and safety in a state capacity; and participates in local, state and national programs that add value to the U.S. in a community capacity.



Visit www.192wg.ang.af.mil/jobs for more information about both full-time and traditional drill (part-time) positions.



For additional questions, contact 192nd Wing Public Affairs at (757) 225-3818, or by email at www.192wg.ang.af.mil/contact

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2020 Date Posted: 04.09.2020 13:34 Story ID: 366981